New Canaan, CT

Register Citizen

Middletown police: Woman, 3 minors caught in stolen vehicle

MIDDLETOWN — A 20-year-old was arrested with three juveniles Thursday evening after they were found inside a stolen vehicle, police say. Middletown police said they were notified that a stolen car had been found by another agency’s license plate reader. The vehicle, a 2014 Toyota RAV4, had been...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Canaan, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Connecticut State
WTNH

Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say

Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton police mourn ‘sudden’ death of officer, 41

SHELTON — A member of the city’s police department died suddenly while off-duty on Thursday, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed Officer Jesse Butwell, 41, of Naugatuck, died at Waterbury Hospital. Kozlowsky did not provide further details aside from saying Butwell’s death was “sudden.”
SHELTON, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says

BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Drunken driver fled crash on Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY — State police have arrested an alleged drunken driver they said swerved into the right lane on Route 8 Thursday night, hitting another car, before fleeing the scene. The crash did not result in any major injuries, according to state troopers. Michael Caiazzo was later arrested after authorities...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Final suspect arrested for 2011 Ansonia robbery, homicide

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – The third and final suspect in the 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez has finally been arrested, according to Ansonia police. 34-year-old Andrew Spino was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 by the Ansonia Police Department. Officers believe Spino was involved in the homicide along with two other suspects, Elijah Stanford and Luis […]
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven man arrested, charged in connection with Hamden murder

HAMDEN — Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2021 homicide. Brian Ward, 30, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT

