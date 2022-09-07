Read full article on original website
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Middletown police: Woman, 3 minors caught in stolen vehicle
MIDDLETOWN — A 20-year-old was arrested with three juveniles Thursday evening after they were found inside a stolen vehicle, police say. Middletown police said they were notified that a stolen car had been found by another agency’s license plate reader. The vehicle, a 2014 Toyota RAV4, had been...
Greenwich police apprehend Louisiana woman suspected of stealing purses from downtown store
GREENWICH — A woman suspected of stealing purses from a Mason Street store this summer turned herself in to police Friday, according to the Greenwich Police Department. Kristen McKenzie, of Metairie, La., could not post the court-set bond and was taken to state Superior Court in Stamford, police said in a Facebook post.
Meriden police officer justified for shooting man who pointed unloaded gun at him, probe finds
MERIDEN — The state Inspector General has ruled a city police officer was justified when he shot and wounded a man wanted for an armed robbery during a confrontation in February last year. Kenneth Strothers survived his wound and underwent surgery following the Feb. 12, 2021 shooting, according to...
Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
Police: NY state trooper released from hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-95 near Greenwich border
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police said one of their troopers was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver after picking up debris on southbound Interstate 95 near the Connecticut border Thursday night. The trooper was treated at Westchester Medical Center and had been released as of...
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say
Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
Shelton police mourn ‘sudden’ death of officer, 41
SHELTON — A member of the city’s police department died suddenly while off-duty on Thursday, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed Officer Jesse Butwell, 41, of Naugatuck, died at Waterbury Hospital. Kozlowsky did not provide further details aside from saying Butwell’s death was “sudden.”
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says
BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop
WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Police: Drunken driver fled crash on Route 8 in Waterbury
WATERBURY — State police have arrested an alleged drunken driver they said swerved into the right lane on Route 8 Thursday night, hitting another car, before fleeing the scene. The crash did not result in any major injuries, according to state troopers. Michael Caiazzo was later arrested after authorities...
Final suspect arrested for 2011 Ansonia robbery, homicide
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – The third and final suspect in the 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez has finally been arrested, according to Ansonia police. 34-year-old Andrew Spino was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7 by the Ansonia Police Department. Officers believe Spino was involved in the homicide along with two other suspects, Elijah Stanford and Luis […]
New Haven man arrested, charged in connection with Hamden murder
HAMDEN — Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2021 homicide. Brian Ward, 30, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
