Miami, FL

Miami, FL
Miami, FL
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideedition.com

Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her

A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
The US Sun

Troubling signs in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler after Walmart trip as expert reveals how to crack case

A FORMER federal prosecutor said the courts can use a pending criminal charge against the estranged father of a missing little girl and her mom to heat up the search. Meanwhile, police said they're turning to John Walsh for help after the man's sister told The U.S. Sun that she fears "he went off the deep end" when they disappeared nearly two months ago.
MEXICO, ME
The Independent

Bodycam shows Florida deputy kill armed man whose brother had just been shot by another gunman

Bodycam footage shows the moment a Florida deputy shot dead an armed man, just moments after his brother had been fatally wounded by a suspect. Bryan Richardson, 28, was standing next to his bleeding brother, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, and holding a gun pointing to the floor when he was fatally shot by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy who had responded to a previous altercation between the brothers and a third man outside Heritage Hotel. Deputies arrived at the scene of the 6 August incident around 12.30pm, after receiving reports that Mr Jimenez and the third man shot at and...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old

A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
HAMILTON, OH
The Independent

Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears

Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
