Instagram model charged with killing boyfriend after video shows her beating him
Instagram model and OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, months after the murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Florida dentist accused of killing ex-brother-in-law in murder-for-hire plot denied pre-trial release
A Florida dentist accused of hiring hitmen to murder his sister’s ex-husband was denied his request for pre-trial release as a judge rules the prosecutors have provided ample evidence against him, according to a report. Florida Second Judicial Court Judge Robert Wheeler rejected Charlie Adelson’s bid for pre-trial release...
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
Wendy’s worker charged with murder after customer, 67, is punched and dies
A Wendy’s employee in Arizona has been charged with murder after he sucker-punched a 67-year-old customer, a blow that knocked the man to the ground and resulted in his death days later, police said. The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, of Prescott, had been working the service counter July 26...
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter posts boyfriend's $1m bond in NYC in hit-and-run case
EXCLUSIVE: Notorious B.IG.’s daughter posted her boyfriend's $1 million bond Wednesday after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, Fox News has learned. T’yanna Wallace’s longtime beau, Tyshawn Baldwin, with whom she shares in infant daughter, allegedly fled cops Aug....
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Photographed For The First Time Since Being Charged With Christian Obumseli's Murder
After being arrested in Hawaii for the alleged murder of her boyfriend last month, 26-year-old Courtney Tailor has been photographed for the first time in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday (September 6). According to TMZ, the model and actress was attending an evidentiary hearing related to the case, dressed in...
California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer
Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif. Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. One...
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
NME
Ezra Miller reportedly involved in case of missing mother and children in Vermont
US police are searching for a 25-year-old mother and her three young children who had been living at Ezra Miller’s farm in Vermont, with authorities reportedly suspecting the actor of hiding their location. Following reports in June that Miller was housing a mother and her three children in allegedly...
Troubling signs in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler after Walmart trip as expert reveals how to crack case
A FORMER federal prosecutor said the courts can use a pending criminal charge against the estranged father of a missing little girl and her mom to heat up the search. Meanwhile, police said they're turning to John Walsh for help after the man's sister told The U.S. Sun that she fears "he went off the deep end" when they disappeared nearly two months ago.
U.S. Marshals Capture '15 Most Wanted' Murder Suspect In El Salvador
After Raymond McLeod allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, in 2016, he spent years on the run. U.S. Marshals captured him this week after getting a tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador. A six-year manhunt for an Arizona man wanted for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend...
Bodycam shows Florida deputy kill armed man whose brother had just been shot by another gunman
Bodycam footage shows the moment a Florida deputy shot dead an armed man, just moments after his brother had been fatally wounded by a suspect. Bryan Richardson, 28, was standing next to his bleeding brother, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, and holding a gun pointing to the floor when he was fatally shot by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy who had responded to a previous altercation between the brothers and a third man outside Heritage Hotel. Deputies arrived at the scene of the 6 August incident around 12.30pm, after receiving reports that Mr Jimenez and the third man shot at and...
Washington Examiner
Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old
A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
