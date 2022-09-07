Bensalem High School to Host Annual Fall Clothing Drive Later This Month

The event will give local residents a chance to clean out their closets and help those in need. Image via iStock.

Bensalem High School will be holding a fall clothing drive for local students and residents in late September.

The event will be held on Sept. 24 from 9 AM to 12:30 PM outside of the school’s auditorium, located at 4319 Hulmeville Road. It is being organized by the Bensalem High School Home & School organization.

Accepted items for the event include clothes, shoes, bags/purses, belts, hats, scarves, briefcases, gloves, ties, blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, quilts/comforters, tablecloths, draperies/curtains, stuffed animals, scooters, bicycles, small toys (less than 2ft in size), strollers and car seats (together with base).

Items that will not be accepted include VCR tapes/DVDs, CDs, books, TVs/monitors, sports equipment, workout/exercise equipment, appliances, furniture, lamps, house decor, board games, puzzles, electronics, glassware, pots & pans, rugs, large or outdoor play sets, baby furniture.

Proceeds from the event will go on to benefit and fund the Senior Scholarships for the Class of 2023.