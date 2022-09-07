ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem High School to Host Annual Fall Clothing Drive Later This Month

The event will give local residents a chance to clean out their closets and help those in need.Image via iStock.

Bensalem High School will be holding a fall clothing drive for local students and residents in late September.

The event will be held on Sept. 24 from 9 AM to 12:30 PM outside of the school’s auditorium, located at 4319 Hulmeville Road. It is being organized by the Bensalem High School Home & School organization.

Accepted items for the event include clothes, shoes, bags/purses, belts, hats, scarves, briefcases, gloves, ties, blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, quilts/comforters, tablecloths, draperies/curtains, stuffed animals, scooters, bicycles, small toys (less than 2ft in size), strollers and car seats (together with base).

Items that will not be accepted include VCR tapes/DVDs, CDs, books, TVs/monitors, sports equipment, workout/exercise equipment, appliances, furniture, lamps, house decor, board games, puzzles, electronics, glassware, pots & pans, rugs, large or outdoor play sets, baby furniture.

Proceeds from the event will go on to benefit and fund the Senior Scholarships for the Class of 2023.

For additional information, check out the event’s receipt.

