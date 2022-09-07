ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
City
Rock, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
WOOD

There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Ty's Joint

Maple syrup gets poured on top of chicken and waffles on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, at 1301 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. There are three different waffle options at Ty’s Joint, plain, strawberry shortcake, and peach cobbler.Get Photo. 5 / 15. MIchigan’s Best Local Eats: Ty’s Joint. Tyrone...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Miller
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Louis Prima
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Molly, at the SPCA of SW Michigan, Will Easily Steal Your Heart

This is Molly. She's just a couple of months old and weighs barely five pounds but, boy, did she have lots of love to give. Even while we were on air this morning, it was hard to stay focused because all Molly wanted to do was give lots of kisses. It's hard to tell what kind of dog Molly is or how big she'll eventually be but, it feels safe to say that she might be part chihuahua.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Italian Food#Localevent#Food Truck#Live Music#Dj#Mi#Papa S Italian Sausage#Kalamazoo Italian#American Club#Bronk Brothers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

MLive

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy