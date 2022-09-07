Read full article on original website
Nashville-style moonshine tasting room, restaurant to open at Harmony Hall location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Sip Shine, which produces a flavored moonshine cocktail, says it plans to open a tasting room and restaurant at the building now occupied by Harmony Hall in spring 2023. “A visit to the first-floor tasting room will transport you to Tennessee,” said Kyle Search, a...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
‘Theatrical’ Caribbean theme promises island experience at soon-to-open JungleBird in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A step inside Kalamazoo’s newest downtown restaurant and one is quickly transported to an island oasis in the Caribbean. Setting the mood at JungleBird, located at 155 W. Michigan Ave. on the ground floor of The Exchange, is high-energy Latin jazz featuring the sounds of artists like Tito Puente and Buena Vista Social Club.
Where To Find The Biggest And Most Outrageous Bloody Marys Near Kalamazoo
Bloody Marys: you either love them or you hate them. I personally am a big fan of combining tomato juice and vodka. Whether you're looking for a hangover cure so you can "hair of the dog" it or you're simply craving a snack with your beverage, I'm of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to bloody marys.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Harmony Hall set to close in October
Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Ty's Joint
Maple syrup gets poured on top of chicken and waffles on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, at 1301 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. There are three different waffle options at Ty’s Joint, plain, strawberry shortcake, and peach cobbler.Get Photo. 5 / 15. MIchigan’s Best Local Eats: Ty’s Joint. Tyrone...
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Molly, at the SPCA of SW Michigan, Will Easily Steal Your Heart
This is Molly. She's just a couple of months old and weighs barely five pounds but, boy, did she have lots of love to give. Even while we were on air this morning, it was hard to stay focused because all Molly wanted to do was give lots of kisses. It's hard to tell what kind of dog Molly is or how big she'll eventually be but, it feels safe to say that she might be part chihuahua.
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side. Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Community’s first dog park opens in northern Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Residents in a township in northern Kent County now have a dog park to call their own. Visitors and their furry friends got a first look at the dog park Thursday when it was officially opened to the public. The Wynalda Dog Park, unveiled Thursday, is...
Remember “Hi, I’m Tom Fox” Commercials? Tom Fox Passes Away at 95
Most of us remember Fox Jewelers, a Grand Rapids jewelry institution for 100-years. Thousands and thousands of diamonds passed through those doors and couples got engaged and married with a Tom Fox diamond on a beautiful lady's finger. Don't we also remember all those radio and TV commercials. They always...
Holland man sues over E. coli after eating Wendy’s
A Holland man who alleges he got sick after eating at a Wendy’s has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Grandville restaurant.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
