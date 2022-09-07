Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit
After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover) Moneyline: Broncos -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total) Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined. The Broncos have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 1 breakout candidate from each position group
This year, the Seattle Seahawks turn over a new leaf. With so many young players on their roster, there are several breakout candidates. It’s the NFL. In every year, and on every team, there are players who not only step up but break out to become top performers. The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. That means they have plenty of young players who will get an opportunity to shine.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll names his ideal QB and it’s not Russell Wilson, Geno Smith
After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the...
The Seattle Mariners’ Top 3 Prospects
Every season MLB.com puts out a new list of every team’s top 100 prospects. The list for Seattle will have some new faces since the team trades away prospects including SS Edwin Arroyo and SS Noevili Marte to acquire P Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. That being said, meet the top three ranked prospects in the Seattle Mariners organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as Broncos face Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — DENVER (7-10) at SEATTLE (7-10) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN OPENING LINE: Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8.
DeBoer's Husky Staff Has Creative Means For Instilling Discipline
UW players crawl from sideline to sideline in taxing manner.
Yardbarker
Analyst: Broncos are playoff bound with Russell Wilson, who will earn NFL MVP
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, entering his 11th season, has never received a vote for NFL MVP. FOX Sports and NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager expects that to change. In fact, he picks Wilson to win the award. “I’m going with Russell Wilson, and I’ll give you two words, 'Let’s Ride,”...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0