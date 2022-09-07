ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit

After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick

Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover) Moneyline: Broncos -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total) Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined. The Broncos have...
Washington Sports
Washington Football
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: 1 breakout candidate from each position group

This year, the Seattle Seahawks turn over a new leaf. With so many young players on their roster, there are several breakout candidates. It’s the NFL. In every year, and on every team, there are players who not only step up but break out to become top performers. The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. That means they have plenty of young players who will get an opportunity to shine.
The Game Haus

The Seattle Mariners’ Top 3 Prospects

Every season MLB.com puts out a new list of every team’s top 100 prospects. The list for Seattle will have some new faces since the team trades away prospects including SS Edwin Arroyo and SS Noevili Marte to acquire P Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. That being said, meet the top three ranked prospects in the Seattle Mariners organization.
