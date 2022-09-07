ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Restructure T.J. Watt's Contract

By Noah Strackbein
The Pittsburgh Steelers clear up some cap space.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reworked linebacker T.J. Watt's contract to save a few million in cap space, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers restructured the deal to save $6.75 million. According to Spotrac, Pittsburgh had $2.483 million in available cap space before the changes to Watt's contract. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year carried the largest cap hit on the team of $31.1 million.

The Steelers typically like to carry near $10 million into the season in case of emergencies. This is to replace possible injuries or make in-season signings as they approach the playoffs.

They'll sit at about $9.233 million in cap space heading into Week 1.

