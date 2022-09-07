ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Looking for a Restroom? New App Ensures Urine in the Right Place

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 2 days ago

In a move that could render the guilty-coffee-shop-granola-bar-purchase obsolete, a new app claims to have harnessed the city’s private bathrooms for public use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wsgba_0hlLlUIf00
A lone urinal offers privacy… Photo: Lulu Instagram

The Lulu App , released in July, advertises itself as “the Uber of NYC” and offers a localized map of available loos for desperate New Yorkers in need of the facilities. The app lists free and public bathrooms and sells passes to “premium” johns at local bars, salons, lounges, restaurants, hotels and coffee shops, for which the cost to access generally ranges from $0.99 to $4.50 (maybe you should just buy that latte at Starbucks?). The embarrassment of having to show the maitre’d that you’re here only because you have to go, however, is priceless.

Reaction from eager pee-ers was largely positive on the brand’s recent Reddit Ask Me Anything forum . “THIS IS SO AMAZING, YES!” commented one user as another asked “Can we rate the bathrooms?” to which the Lulu team informed them that they indeed could give feedback (albeit not using a starred system).

It appears that the app was designed not just to appease New Yorkers in need of a bio break, but also “customer-only” bathroom shops. The Lulu App partners with businesses to offer discounts to its users, encouraging them to stay and spend money at the establishment after relieving themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VM1rE_0hlLlUIf00
The Lulu App shows available public and private bathrooms around you in New York.

Public accessibility to restrooms across the city has been a pressing issue for years. According to a New York City comptroller report , the Big Apple ranks 93 out of 100 cities across the nation for available bathrooms in relation to its populace. The report, entitled Discomfort Stations , said that nearly 400 of the 1428 public restrooms surveyed were damaged or unusable — and ranked Midtown as a New York neighborhood whose bathrooms are most frequently deemed “unacceptable” for use.

Though the Bloomberg administration pledged in 2008 to install 20 pay toilets across the city, most of them still haven’t been implemented. The issue has only grown more urgent throughout the pandemic. After subway stations and many bars, restaurants and coffee shops (including the once-ubiquitous Starbucks, who may soon close their facilities permanently ) closed their restrooms, public urination and defecation has increased, City Council Member Gale Brewer told NY1. “For goodness’ sake, everybody has to use the bathroom,” adding that racial profiling and discrimination prevents many New Yorkers from accessing restrooms when needed.

Brewer has taken it upon herself to advocate for expanded access — by co-sponsoring a bill from Borough President Mark Levine and Brooklyn Council Member Rita Joseph that would force the city to consider possible sites for future public restrooms and by creating her own user-friendly map of all the free public restrooms in town .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cdsja_0hlLlUIf00
An abandoned toilet on W49th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Photo: Phil O’Brien

But until more facilities are constructed, cross-legged New Yorkers may need to decide whether they want to risk scurrying to an out-of-order restroom — or pay up to pee.

The post Looking for a Restroom? New App Ensures Urine in the Right Place appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber

Your Uber app is no longer dominated by a fleet of black Toyota Camrys — the platform has officially begun to offer New Yorkers yellow taxi cab rides as part of its services. The move comes out of a deal reached between New York City Taxi, Limousine Commission apps Arro and Curb Mobility and the rideshare giant […] The post New York’s Yellow Cabs are Now Officially Live on Uber appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC Ferry Embarks on New Bids, Seeking Operator That Can Land the Most Money

New York City is again looking for a company to run its ferry service — and wants the winner of the next contract to contribute more revenue rather than receive millions of dollars in subsidies to keep the service afloat.  Katie Honan, The City This article was originally published on Sep 8 11:38am EDT by […] The post NYC Ferry Embarks on New Bids, Seeking Operator That Can Land the Most Money appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gale Brewer
liveandletsfly.com

Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport

A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

A duplex so nice, you’ll wish you lived there

O pportunity is always knocking — and why not have it knock on the door of your brand-new investment in North Riverdale?. Take advantage of owning this two-unit house in perfect condition on a 50-by-100-foot double lot. The first floor has a living room, open renovated kitchen and dining...
BRONX, NY
W42ST.nyc

How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key

September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them.  Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urinal#Public Use#Smart Phone#Ios#New Yorkers
pethelpful.com

New York City Dog Shelter in 'Crisis Mode' Is Desperate for People to Foster or Adopt

The Animal Care Centers of NYC, known on TikTok as @nycacc, is sending out a cry for help as shelters in the city are in 'crisis mode' due to the overcrowding of animals. In a recent TikTok, the ACC said their shelters specifically need help with the overpopulation of dogs. The worst part is that this isn't just a New York City problem. It's, unfortunately, happening all across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
hypebeast.com

Telfar Is Selling Its Shopping Bags in All Sizes and Colors in Massive One-Day Event

Fans of Telfar can get their hands on any size and shape of the brand’s iconic shopping bag during its upcoming one-day takeover. The brand will host the major sale at the Rainbow Shop in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday, September 11, announcing on Instagram that “thousands and thousands” of the shopping bags will be available. Customers can begin lining up at 3 p.m. and buy any size bag they prefer while in the queue, although one customer is limited to purchasing only five bags each. Doors will open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where customers can then grab the color they want. Telfar also noted that the TELFAR TV hosts will be present and filming the event, and that only major credit and debit cards are accepted; no cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
weddingchicks.com

Brand New NYC Wedding Venue – Above the Heights

Above the Heights is a new NYC wedding venue premiering this season in Washington Heights. With its ample reception space and an outdoor ceremony rooftop, it's easy to see why this will become the new "it" venue for the most incredible views of Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge. Each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
658
Followers
294
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy