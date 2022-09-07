ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Newtown Rotary Club To Host 9/11 Memorial Service, Proceeds to Benefit 'Shop with a Cop' Program

The event will honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 and benefit local organizations.Image via iStock.

A Newtown-based club will be hosting a 9/11 memorial service, with the proceeds going on to benefit local organizations.

The Newtown Rotary Club will host the event at Pickering Field on Lincoln Avenue in Newtown on Sept. 9 from 6PM to 7:30 PM.

Luminaries will be sold by the Newtown Hardware House for $20 a kit. The proceeds will go toward several local organizations that are making a change in the Bucks County community.

“All proceeds from the Luminary sales and sponsorships go to the Shop with a Cop Program,” the club said on their offical Facebook page. “Pairing Police Officers from Newtown and Lower Makefield with children from the Council Rock school system to afford them a better Christmas.”

Sponsors for the event include McCaffrey’s Food Markets, the Neil J. Brassell Jr. Foundation for Youth Development, and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Organizers ask that all attendees arrive with a luminary, and that all luminaries be lit before the evening’s events begin.

