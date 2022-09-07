ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Erik Ten Hag
BBC

Ten Hag on squad rotation, Rashford and Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s opening Europa League game with Real Sociedad on Thursday. Anthony Martial is still out – Ten Hag confirmed he is “progressing but not ready for training or a game”. He emphasised that he has a...
90min

90min

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

