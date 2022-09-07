‘I dreamed of these doughnuts’: Edwards Apple Orchard is ‘an experience’ for delicious fall favorites

Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford florist who spread acts of kindness, brought personal touch to business, set to close
ROCKFORD — A floral design, interior decorating and event planning shop that sprouted from a home-based business into a blooming downtown storefront is set to close after 10 years. London Avenue Designs, 214 E. State St., plans to close Nov. 23. Owner and creative director Lori Eickhoff told customers...
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
WIFR
Local sports card shop thriving as collecting hobby makes a comeback
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Northside Collectibles opened in Loves Park in November 2020 and is a local hotspot for all kinds of sports cards, especially after the pandemic significantly drove up demand for sports cards. “For us, it wasn’t a bad time because we’re online sales. A lot of...
rockrivercurrent.com
Cycling, tamales, Oktoberfest, bubbles and more … here are 8 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Looking for something to do in the Rockford area this weekend?. There’s plenty of fun to go around, from a competition to determine the region’s best tamales to an early Oktoberfest celebration and a festival that surely won’t burst your bubble. Here are eight...
rockrivercurrent.com
New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis
In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Food Truck in The Area
Have you ever been to the Stateline's Best Food Truck?. Summer is coming to an end (or it's over depending on how you think...) but we can't move to fall without talking about the BEST part of summer in the Rockford area... food trucks!. Ok, yes we have access to...
WIFR
Fun in the sky planned for Up In The Air event in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A family favorite event is back in Belvidere this weekend to entertain and wonder!. Chicago Kite is bringing an enchanting array of colorful sport and fantasy kites to the 9th annual Up In The Air event. Activities will run from 11 to 3 p.m. at Prairie Fields Sports Park, 1111 Fairgrounds Rd., in Belvidere.
Beloit's Bird scooter program suddenly ends, future uncertain in Janesville
While Milwaukee's electric scooter program is back on the streets, a similar one in Beloit has collapsed. Not by city officials, but by the contractor working for scooter company Bird.
Is a New Restaurant Opening at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center?
When the news broke a few months ago that the Mary's Market location in Edgebrook Shopping Center was closing permanently, many Rockfordians were sad, but it turns out Mary's Market's story isn't quite over yet. Edgebrook Announces New Tenant For Former Mary's Market Space. On Tuesday, Edgebrook announced that a...
Hard Rock raising wages for all casino employees
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock International announced Friday that it would be increasing workers’ pay, including those working in Rockford. Hard Rock said the wage increases would begin September 22nd and vary based on positions but could be up to $3 an hour for hourly employees, and up to $5,000 annually for salaried employees. […]
Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
rockrivercurrent.com
Explore dreams and nightmares in this art show that ‘brings the audience through a journey’
ROCKFORD — An imaginative new outdoor art production invites viewers to explore the world of dreams and nightmares through a multimedia experience that can be stunning, flashy and, at times, trippy. Somnium: The Book of Dreams and Nightmares” is a public art exhibit made in collaboration with local and...
Are thrift stores the new department stores?
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rising inflation, many shoppers are looking for a way to save money. “Anywhere we can save is a great thing, so that’s why I started doing it,” said shopper Kari Granderson on Friday. She said shopping at thrift stores saves her enough money to use on necessities like groceries […]
Officers Called Because Jackass Found Wandering I-90 in Illinois
It's not everyday that one of these makes it's way onto a busy highway. There are so many questions, so few answers, and I was just happy with being able to type "Jackass" in the title of this story and get away with it. So here's the missing wandering ass...
WIFR
Death of lost dog prompts animal rescuers to preach retrieval practices
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local animal rescues are calling attention to what to do to properly retrieve animals that have escaped from the home after a dog gets hit by a car Thursday morning. Stephanie Hicks works for C.A.R.E for pets, trapping over 150 dogs in her time. She was called out to catch a dog named Rosie, an antisocial canine who escaped from a home in Winnebago.
