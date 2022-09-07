Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Wife's Racy Photo
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to get their Super Bowl repeat season going. Thursday night, McVay and the Rams are set to kick off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the 2022 regular season. It should be a fun one.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 1 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband Photo
Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter posted a brutally honest message for her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, on social media last week. "See you in you in February babe," Andrews joked. It's going to be a...
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says 'sorry to all you fantasy football guys,' confirms Kansas City Chiefs' balanced WR approach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pinpointing the Kansas City Chiefs' top wide receiver figures to be a weekly headache for fantasy football players. Patrick Mahomes confirmed as much. Mahomes warned fantasy football players that predicting his favorite receiver from week to week will be difficult as Kansas City's passing game adjusts to life without Tyreek Hill.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
'Dine & Dash'! Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard 'Both No. 1 RBs,' Cowboys Say
To start in 2022? They are, at least until the games unfold, a "tandem'' - two Nos. 1.
Michael Thomas’ fantasy football managers will get hyped over Saints update for Week 1
Will he or won’t he play in Week 1? That is the most important question on the minds of fantasy football players who happen to have New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas on their teams. Thomas, who has missed the better part of the last two seasons due to nagging ankle injuries, popped up […] The post Michael Thomas’ fantasy football managers will get hyped over Saints update for Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more
What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
Diontae Johnson Hit With Another Injury While Trying to Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers' top wideout suffered another injury, this time at practice.
