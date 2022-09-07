Read full article on original website
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford florist who spread acts of kindness, brought personal touch to business, set to close
ROCKFORD — A floral design, interior decorating and event planning shop that sprouted from a home-based business into a blooming downtown storefront is set to close after 10 years. London Avenue Designs, 214 E. State St., plans to close Nov. 23. Owner and creative director Lori Eickhoff told customers...
Eighth annual Hip Hop Festival in downtown Aurora
rockrivercurrent.com
Cycling, tamales, Oktoberfest, bubbles and more … here are 8 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Looking for something to do in the Rockford area this weekend?. There’s plenty of fun to go around, from a competition to determine the region’s best tamales to an early Oktoberfest celebration and a festival that surely won’t burst your bubble. Here are eight...
Illinois Girl’s Cancer Journey Inspires New Fundraising Effort for St. Jude
If you've lived in the Rockford area and listened to Q98.5 for some amount of time, I'm sure you've heard the name Sydney Ives and the Ives family before. For those that haven't, let me just briefly say that Sydney was a beautiful, shining light that brain cancer took from us when she was only 11 years old.
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
rockrivercurrent.com
New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal: Hospital Security Guard Tells Us Their Paranormal Experiences While Patrolling A Local Hospital
One Rockford Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for Over 90 Cats Immediately
Earlier this week I lost my beloved rescue dog Urban whom I adopted from a Rockford animal shelter over 15 years ago. He had just celebrated his 17th birthday the week before he passed, and he was my very first "baby". I snapped this selfie with my beloved Urban as...
Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion
David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
Unsolved: Family of Lottie Flowers still without answers in 20-year-old Rockford murder case
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Benn E. Tennin II was 14 on Feb. 23, 2002, the day his grandmother, Lottie Flowers, was stabbed to death in her Rockford home. Tennin and the rest of his family were perplexed over why someone would brutally kill a 71-year-old church usher and beloved member of the community. Now, 20 years […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Working A Scene On The East Side
WIFR
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carly Rice and Jacob Rush say what started as feeding one homeless person out of their home grew into Miss Carly’s, a charity larger than they ever imagined. “When we saw that we could grow, we realized it was our duty to grow the services...
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Collins Aerospace in Rockford opens new $18M wind tunnel
ROCKFORD — Collins Aerospace on Thursday celebrated the opening of its new $18 million wind tunnel at its Electric Power Systems facility in Rockford. The fully automated, state-of-the-art tunnel will allow Collins Aerospace to streamline the testing of its Ram Air Turbine product family with real-time data analytics. “This...
Hard Rock raising wages for all casino employees
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock International announced Friday that it would be increasing workers’ pay, including those working in Rockford. Hard Rock said the wage increases would begin September 22nd and vary based on positions but could be up to $3 an hour for hourly employees, and up to $5,000 annually for salaried employees. […]
