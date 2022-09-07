Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

Troopers say the SUV departed the roadway, collided with a tree, and overturned.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

