After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yankees player pinpoints one loss that might’ve turned 2022 season’s momentum
Baseball is a funny game, based on confidence just as much as talent. Once a hole is poked in a team’s armor of infallibility, it can be hard to get the feeling back and continue rolling. The Yankees learned that the hard way in the third game of their four-game home set against the Houston Astros back in June.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
Mike Francesa freaks out about Mets retiring SF Giants legend Willie Mays' number
For some reason, Mike Francesa is furious that the Mets retired Willie Mays' number.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners will face off on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Mariners prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago has endured a brutal season by their preseason...
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season
The former second-round pick has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Chicago Cubs organization, and he earned a nice achievement Thursday.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Yankees might’ve found roster solution with IKF at 3B and Josh Donaldson gone
The New York Yankees desperately needed a break from Josh Donaldson. Whether it was him walking out of the box on batted balls he incorrectly thought were homers, his aimless/senseless trash talk, staring at 92 MPH fastballs down the middle, or his slowly regressing defense, fans couldn’t handle him in the lineup every day anymore.
Cubs could bring back former fan favorite to the front office
The Chicago Cubs could bring back a member of the 2016 World Series team, Ben Zobrist, into a front office role. While the Cubs World Series team of 2016 may seem like a long time ago to fans and prognosticators alike, Chicago may try to bridge the gap. Zobrist has...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 28th Edition: 9/8/22
Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Thursday, Sept. 8, the trend of postponed games continued. At least this time, only one contest was wiped out as the Iowa Cubs had their game suspended. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans emerged victorious on Thursday in Low-A, but the Double-A Tennessee Smokies lost...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Perfect Game Against Cubs
On Sept. 9, 1965, Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed every bit of Koufax’s brilliance as Bob Hendley also turned in a gem that evening. Los Angeles broke through in the fifth inning of the pitcher’s duel,...
Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires
Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill
The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
Golf Digest
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report
Given the rash of injuries experienced by the Giants in training camp, their opening injury report is rather light.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The Rays vs. Yankees Game Online
Anyone interested in some Friday night Big Apple baseball? If so, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video and ESPN+!. Tonight’s matchup isn’t just an important game between two AL East rivals, but it’s also Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! You can relive all the highlights from the iconic shortstop’s career by watching Jeter’s endlessly entertaining docuseries The Captain on ESPN.com or ESPN+.
