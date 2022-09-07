ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 28th Edition: 9/8/22

Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Thursday, Sept. 8, the trend of postponed games continued. At least this time, only one contest was wiped out as the Iowa Cubs had their game suspended. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans emerged victorious on Thursday in Low-A, but the Double-A Tennessee Smokies lost...
FanSided

Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires

Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill

The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
Golf Digest

SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect

Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
Yardbarker

Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems

The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The Rays vs. Yankees Game Online

Anyone interested in some Friday night Big Apple baseball? If so, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video and ESPN+!. Tonight’s matchup isn’t just an important game between two AL East rivals, but it’s also Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! You can relive all the highlights from the iconic shortstop’s career by watching Jeter’s endlessly entertaining docuseries The Captain on ESPN.com or ESPN+.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

