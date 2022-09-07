Read full article on original website
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers rank inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning that they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams NFL kickoff: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
The reigning Super Bowl champion LA Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season Thursday against one of the preseason favorites: the Buffalo Bills.
NFL odds Week 1: Why you should wager on the Giants, other best bets
Week 1 of the NFL season is here. That only took a long seven months, but who's counting?. I'm getting right back into the swing of things with my best bets for this weekend like I never left. Five games in particular caught my eye. From the impact that I think some head coaches will have on the game to how certain teams have reloaded in the offseason, I've circled these matchups for various reasons.
Touchdown Wire's 2022 NFL season predictions
Everybody does predictions before the start of every season in every sport, and of course, we who blather on about the NFL are no exception. Last year, Doug Farrar, Laurie Fitzpatrick, and Mark Schofield filled out the Touchdown Wire predictions sheet, and while the predictions made sense, we all whiffed on a few things — most notably, the Super Bowl teams.
Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 1
Welcome aboard for the 2022 fantasy football season! Every Friday, we’ll update the Fantasy Football Rankings to put you in position for a W. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like you win their leagues for over 2 decades. Check out TheHuddle.com’s top players in point-per-reception (PPR) fantasy football scoring for the upcoming weekend:
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best
Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses in Week 1
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings are back after a wild offseason that
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks
This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.
