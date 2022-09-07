ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Elizabeth C. Kelley, 93, formerly of Hudson

– Elizabeth C. (Sedlacek) Kelley, 93, of Leominster, MA former longtime resident of Hudson, MA, passed away at home with her family at her side, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lt. Col. Robert P. Kelley, (retired Air Force), who passed in 2018 and her oldest son Michael Joseph Kelley in 1980.
HUDSON, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

New location and continued commitment to customer care for Mr. Handyman

ASHLAND – Since moving back to Ashland in 2021, Mr. Handyman of Central-Metrowest has enjoyed a boost in business. The home improvement company is hiring and that is one of its challenges. “Last year was our busiest ever,” said owner Michael Campbell. “Like a lot of employers, we are...
ASHLAND, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Sandra Babineau, 80, of Marlborough

– Sandra Babnieau, 80, of Marlborough, died Friday, September 2, 2022 at UMass Memorial Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter to the late Francis and Doris (Zanca) Sawyer and sister to the late Richard Sawyer and was predeceased by her husband Vincent Babineau. A lifelong resident of Marlborough, Sandra was...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough Garden Club plans enchanting autumn event

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Garden Club is inviting the community to attend its holiday fundraising event. Scheduled for Sept. 24 to showcase New England’s autumn, the community is invited to attend Autumn Enchantment. The event will feature a floral demonstration by Tina Bemis, who is the co-host of...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Sept. 9 edition

8:20 a.m. Liberty Hill Apartments/Main St. Trespassing. 8:56 a.m. Extended Stay America/Northboro Road East. Suspicious activity. 10:16 a.m. Hosmer St. Trespassing. 10:52 p.m. The Heights at Marlborough Apts/Briarwood Ln. Trespassing. 1:57 p.m. Ken’s Foods/D’Angelo Dr. MVA property damage only. 2:34 p.m. Maple St. Fraud/forgery. 5:05 p.m. East Main/Main...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
YourArlington

An unexpected proposal ... and after that, McDonald's

Let's hazard a guess: Most couples thinking about a venue to pop the question do not consider McDonald's. Cherag Selhi bucked the trend. The Arlington High School grad who grew up in East Arlington has also grown up at the fast-food restaurant chain. Now the operator of five Boston-area McDonald's, he told YourArlington what drew him to find romance in french fries.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Baystate doctor concerned over spread of polio cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the polio virus detected in wastewater in New York, a doctor at Baystate is sharing his concern for people in western Massachusetts. “This is not something that only happened in the 1950s. This is something that happened in July in Rockland County two hours away and it’s not worth the risk,” said Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of pediatrics at Baystate Health.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA

