Pipeline to Piscataway: When Erasmus Hall football players become part of Rutgers family
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn is a special place, and has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship which spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to learn about this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part Two of two parts detailing what he found.
Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
Football: Moorman runs in 4 TDs to help Hoboken edge Newark Collegiate
Dorien Moorman scored four rushing touchdowns to lead lead Hoboken in a 42-36 win over Newark Collegiate, in Hoboken. The Red Wings (2-0) led 22-12 at the half. Moorman’s longest scoring run was a 63-yarder in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Blanks threw a touchdown pass to Joey Lopez to...
Winslow’s Ejani Shakir shows out in front of PSU coach James Franklin
Winslow Township senior wide receiver Ejani Shakir sprinted towards the right sideline, dropped to his knees and hauled in a pass while sliding out of bounds on Friday night in a prime-time matchup against No. 7 Delsea. When he came to a stop, he was about a foot away from...
Rutherford over Lyndhurst - Football recap
Ryan Ward caught three touchdown passes in the second quarter Van Weber for Rutherford in its 35-14 win over Lyndhurst in Lyndhurst. Ward caught touchdown passes of five, 59 and nine years. Cole Goumas ran for a 14-yard score in the first quarter and Nick Lora added a 43-ayad score in the second quarter as Rutherford led 35-0 at halftime.
Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap
Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
Rutgers vs. Wagner preview: Keys to victory, X-factor for (what should be) a lopsided home opener
It’s a chance for Rutgers to showcase its new gameday experience and make sure it doesn’t become a part of college football history. Rutgers is set to host Wagner on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, BTN), but the pre- and post-game celebrations — where Rutgers will debut its new Jersey Shore themed boardwalk — may be bigger draws than the on-field action, which figures to be lopsided. Wagner, an FCS opponent and loser of 21 games in a row, arrives at SHI Stadium in Piscataway as a longshot to stay competitive.
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room, and is making dent in the Sunshine State. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-9, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night — just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
Football: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep beats No. 9 DePaul with defensive domination [WATCH]
In last week’s Rumble on the Raritan loss to St. Joseph Prep (PA), NJ.com’s No. 5 team in St. Peter’s Prep couldn’t keep the Hawks out of the end zone. On Friday night in Wayne, No. 9 DePaul couldn’t keep the Marauders (2-1) out of the backfield.
No. 8 Ramapo rolls over Wayne Hills (PHOTOS) - Football recap
Jack Grusser threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns while Ethan Moran ran for three more as Ramapo, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 48-7 win at home over Wayne Hills. The senior quarterback is consistent, having thrown for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a...
Irvington tops Newark Tech - Girls soccer recap
Nelie Ceneus tallied a an assist to go along with a hat trick as Irvington defeated Newark Tech 6-1 in Irvington. Melany Chuqui also added two goals for Irvington (1-0) and an assist with Carlendy Bertrand posting a goal and an assist. Peterlyne Charles had an assist as well. Thank...
Football: Lane scores trio of touchdowns as Monroe downs East Brunswick
Aidan Lane scored three touchdowns as Monroe took a 24-14 win over East Brunswick in Monroe. Lane ran back a 70-yard kickoff in the fourth quarter and helped the Falcons (1-1) take a 14-7 lead into the half by hauling in two touchdown passes from Riley Piscitelli in the opening half. Alex Moses connected on a field goal to add on three points to the win.
Football: Maglione rushes for two TDs as West Essex tops Passaic Valley
Mike Maglione ran for two touchdowns and Luke Struss and Riley Ruane added a touchdown run apiece as West Essex beat Passaic Valley 31-6 in Little Falls. Mike Bartley was 4-for-4 for on PATs and added a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter for West Essex (2-0). The West...
Football: Kurzum tosses 4 TDs as Caldwell blanks Pequannock
Luke Kurzum threw four touchdowns to help Caldwell take a 48-0 win over Pequannock, in West Caldwell. Kurzum’s longest scoring strike was a 54-yarder to Lucas Lattimer in the opening quarter. Lattimer also scored off a 36-yard pick-six in the second quarter and a 32-yard rush in the first...
Football: No. 4 Red Bank Catholic defeats Wall
Frankie Williams had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Wall 25-3 in Wall Township. Williams got the game started off with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 8:49 left in the first quarter to give the Caseys (3-0) a 7-0 lead. He would then throw a 32-yard touchdown strike with 1:04 left in the first half to make the score 14-3. Williams would throw his final touchdown pass with 5:21 left in the third quarter which was followed by a safety for Wall (0-1).
Football: No. 6 Irvington survives scare, tops East Orange in 2OT
Famah Toure scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in double-overtime to lift Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 27-21 win over East Orange in Irvington. Toure scored both of Irvington’s touchdowns in extra time, as he scored on a 3-yard run in the first overtime to give Irvington a 21-13 lead after the 2-point conversion was successful. East Orange went on to tie the game with a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion on a reverse-pass trick play to send it into the second overtime period.
Football: Garlinghouse rushes for 3 TDs as DelVal tops Voorhees (PHOTOS)
Patrick Garlinghouse ran for three touchdowns as Delaware Valley overpowered Voorhees 38-7 in Glen Gardner. Jack Bill threw for a touchdown and rushed for one for Delaware Valley (2-0), which won its previous two meetings with Voorhees. Bill opened up the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Justin Kolpan in...
Secaucus over New Milford- Football recap
Aly Marzouk rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in Secaucus’ 43-14 win over New Milford in Secaucus. The win improved Secaucus to 2-0, after going 1-7 last fall. Steven Vega also rushed for two touchdowns, with 68 yards on six carries. New Milford fell to...
Nolan’s three touchdowns leads Newton over Sussex Tech - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran for touchdowns of 18, nine and 20 yards for Newton in its 48-14 home win over Sussex Tech in Newton. Nolan accounted for both of Newton’s touchdowns in the first quarter before Matthew May ran for a 21-yard score, Taylor Sibblies added a one-yard score and Nolan ran for his third score of the evening before halftime as Newton led 35-0.
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
