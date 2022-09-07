Read full article on original website
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Gamespot
It's Morbin' Time! Morbius Is Out Now On Netflix
Sony's superhero movie Morbius, which stars Jared Leto and has spawned many memes, is out now on Netflix. "It's Morbin' Time!," Netflix declared, referencing the popular meme about the movie. Morbius, which is a Spider-Man universe film, stars Leto as a scientist trying to save himself from a rare blood...
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot an Entire Page on Your Browser?
Taking full screenshots is very important nowadays because schools and offices all ask you for projects and portfolios with proof images. And cropped screenshots are not very convenient in these times because joining them again takes even more time. But fortunately you have a choice to take full screenshots of...
How to capture and record your screen on Windows
Windows gamers just getting started with streaming and capturing gameplay from their Windows PC systems may be interested to know that there is an easy and inexpensive way to capture and record your screen on the Windows operating system. Windows screen recording can be done using the free Xbox Game...
The Windows Club
How to delete FaceIt anti cheat from Windows PC
FaceIt is a gaming platform where gamers can play several online multiplayer PvP games. Nowadays, cheating in games has become common as most games can be taken advantage of using some third-party tools. FaceIt anti-cheat has been very helpful in disallowing gamers on FaceIt from using cheats while playing games on the platform.
Sony PS Vita emulator on the Valve Steam Deck demonstrated
Vita3K is the world’s first functional PlayStation Vita emulator and can be used with the new Valve Steam Deck handheld console to enjoy a variety of different games previously only available on the Sony PS Vita handheld. Originally designed as an experimental open-source PlayStation Vita emulator for Windows and Linux, the purpose of the emulator is not to enable illegal activity but to run both commercial and homebrew games if you own the original. Vita3K is licensed under the GPLv2 license. This is largely dictated by external dependencies, most notably Unicorn.
The Windows Club
Gaming features aren’t available for Windows desktop or File Explorer
Microsoft is trying to make Windows and Xbox more cohesive. In that quest, it integrated features such as Game mode and Game bar in Windows 11/10 computers. However, they are not perfect. According to some users, the recording option in Game Bar is not working and gives the following error message:
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch launch: What will be announced at Google's event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Gamespot
CaIiber345
No. I regularly read EGM, and before that Nintendo Power. CaIiber345 posted a message in the forum topic Rumor: Playstation Showcase coming Sept 8 - Bloodborne update? Woah!. on the System Wars board Sep 9, 6:00pm. I really hope for Bloodborne at 60fps on PS5. CaIiber345 posted a message in...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#447) - September 9, 2022
There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. If you haven't started the Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Gamespot
The Lego Black Panther Set Is Massive, Releases Very Soon
The Lego Group has unveiled a new Black Panther set based on the Marvel hero, which captures the look of the Wakandan defender in a build-and-display model. Comprised of 2,961 pieces, the kit can be assembled to create a bust of the hero portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Once assembled, you'll be able to pose the life-size bust in the distinctive "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose, or you can choose to keep the gloves separate.
PS5 software update adds 1440p output and new social features
The PS5 has a brand new system software update with 1440p output and new social features. Announced earlier today on September 7 in the PlayStation Blog post just below, the PS5 system software update is available now for users around the world. Chiefly in the update is the new option of the 1440p output for PS5 users, which gives players a third output option outside of 1080p and 4K.
Gamespot
LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed
As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar. The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil....
iOS 16 Release Candidate released to developers
Apple has released the iOS 16 Release Candidate to developers, this was released after the press event earlier this week. The Release Candidate should be the final version of iOS 16 that is released to developers, assuming that no issues are found in the software, then this is the version that will be released to everyone.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Xbox Controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows?
Xbox Wireless Controllers are ready to play on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles alike. The shared ecosystem between both platforms makes it easier than ever. And if you’re having trouble, we’re teaching you an all-in solution. That is: how to reset Xbox controllers?. See, Xbox One and Xbox...
Gamespot
Uncharted Director's New Marvel Game Stars Captain America And Black Panther
As part of the Marvel Games showcase today during D23, Disney officially announced the next game from Uncharted director Amy Hennig and Skydance Media with a cinematic trailer. Somewhat weirdly, though, the announcement left off one key piece of information: the game's title. As. , the new Marvel will take...
The Verge
Microsoft is testing its tablet-friendly taskbar again in Windows 11
Microsoft is reintroducing its tablet-friendly taskbar in the latest preview of Windows 11. The taskbar was first introduced in February alongside other new features included for eventual rollout in Windows 11, but it was later pulled for more internal development. Microsoft said in a blog post that the taskbar is part of an update rolling out to Windows Insiders in the developer channel and is only available for PCs that can be used as tablets like 2-in-1s, not laptops or desktop PCs.
