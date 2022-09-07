ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL
thecomeback.com

John Harbaugh has blunt reaction to Lamar Jackson drama

Despite months of contract negotiations that were described as an “uphill battle,” the Baltimore Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach an extension before the start of the 2022 NFL season. The news left some speculating that Jackson’s time with the team could be nearing an end, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think that will be the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
The Baltimore Sun

As contract year for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looms, a return in 2023 is already likely | ANALYSIS

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been asked a lot of questions about his contract negotiations over the past few months. He’s been asked whether he expects to remain in Baltimore (he does) and whether Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal matters to him (it doesn’t). He’s been asked whether he feels worthy of an extension (he does) and whether discussions will continue up until the season ...
BALTIMORE, MD
