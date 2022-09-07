Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
Family Theater of Columbus celebrating 25 year anniversary
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family Theater of Columbus is celebrating 25 years. “Family Theater was founded in 1997, by Anne Stumhofer,” said Family Theater Production Assistant Director Mikayla Miller. The Columbus theater has presenting quality productions, promoted godly values, and prepared people for theater and life. “She wanted a...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking volunteers to build beds for kids
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 […]
WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
Jordan Vocational High School tries new pilot program for heavy equipment operation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jordan Vocational High School has a new Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program that started around the beginning of the school year. It prepares students for careers in operating heavy equipment on construction sites. The program currently has 12 students and was developed through a partnership between CAT Simulators and C.W. Matthews Contracting, […]
Foster care organization holding grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. […]
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosting career fair in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has announced in a press release that it will host a career fair on Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center in Muscogee County at 7700 Chattsworth Road. Positions the DJJ is hiring for include […]
Russell County School District Spotlight – RCHS Athletic Complex
SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – WRBL and Russell County Board of Education bring you Moments of Excellence in and around the Russell County School District. This series kicks off with the ribbon cutting of the new and improved Athletic Complex at Russell County High School!
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
Marion students learn dangers of drunk driving
It's been said that "seeing is believing" and students at Marion County Middle-High School recently got to see what it's like to function while intoxicated. No, the Eagles weren't flying drunk or stoned, but took advantage of a special simulation to see just how dangerous it can be for teenagers to experiment with alcohol and/or drugs.
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Sept. 6, the Columbus Government Center was evacuated after people noticed after a ‘smoke smell’ localized to the 6th floor. Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull shares with WRBL fire investigators were sent to investigate the smell. Shull says no live fire was found in the building; however, a […]
Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Phenix City will soon be getting a makeover to create a more urban design for the city. This project to create a more community-based downtown will be a 30-plus year project, but they will be working in phases to make this plan become a reality slowly. Residents can expect to see more local businesses, sidewalks, restaurants, and more.
Biggest three-day motorcycle event in tri-city area scheduled for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The biggest three-day motorcycle event in the tri-city area is coming to the Columbus Civic Center for a weekend of fun. The Chattahoochee Valley Motorcycle Rally, presented by Extreme Motorcycles and Rally Point Harley Davidson, will take place from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be a bike show […]
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
