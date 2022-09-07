ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Family Theater of Columbus celebrating 25 year anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family Theater of Columbus is celebrating 25 years. “Family Theater was founded in 1997, by Anne Stumhofer,” said Family Theater Production Assistant Director Mikayla Miller. The Columbus theater has presenting quality productions, promoted godly values, and prepared people for theater and life. “She wanted a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“He said, I’m a lawyer. I said, but I don’t know you, and he said I’m a good lawyer,” says Columbus resident Mickey Webb. Mickey Webb of Columbus says that’s how he met young attorney Ralston Jarrett. The lawyer made it...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Jordan Vocational High School tries new pilot program for heavy equipment operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jordan Vocational High School has a new Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program that started around the beginning of the school year. It prepares students for careers in operating heavy equipment on construction sites. The program currently has 12 students and was developed through a partnership between CAT Simulators and C.W. Matthews Contracting, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Foster care organization holding grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus U.S. Navy veteran honored with new roof, flag

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The area around U.S. Navy veteran Melvin Holcomb’s home was filled with the sound of construction work Thursday morning as workers replaced Holcomb’s old, leaky roof. The project was done through a partnership between veterans-honoring organization House of Heroes – Chattahoochee Valley Chapter and home repair business Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. “Operation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
tjournal.com

Marion students learn dangers of drunk driving

  It's been said that "seeing is believing" and students at Marion County Middle-High School recently got to see what it's like to function while intoxicated. No, the Eagles weren't flying drunk or stoned, but took advantage of a special simulation to see just how dangerous it can be for teenagers to experiment with alcohol and/or drugs.
MARION COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Sept. 6, the Columbus Government Center was evacuated after people noticed after a ‘smoke smell’ localized to the 6th floor. Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull shares with WRBL fire investigators were sent to investigate the smell. Shull says no live fire was found in the building; however, a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Phenix City will soon be getting a makeover to create a more urban design for the city. This project to create a more community-based downtown will be a 30-plus year project, but they will be working in phases to make this plan become a reality slowly. Residents can expect to see more local businesses, sidewalks, restaurants, and more.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
OPELIKA, AL

