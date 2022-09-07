A renowned investigative reporter who covered organised crime and casino corruption in Las Vegas has been stabbed to death in what officials described as a “senseless act of violence”. Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Police said they believed his death to be an isolated incident.Mr German’s career spanned more than three decades atThe Las Vegas Sun and The Las Vegas Review-Journal, investigating the Las Vegas mafia and numerous examples of local government and gambling industry corruption or malfeasance.“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Glenn...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO