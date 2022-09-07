Read full article on original website
Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
White supremacist group crashed NJ town's Labor Day parade: mayor
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy group crashed New Jersey’s largest and oldest Labor Day procession, the town’s mayor said Tuesday.
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Amazon denied a worker's death was caused by heat in the warehouse, but it's since installed new AC and more fans, report says
After an Amazon employee died in a warehouse last month, the company has reportedly added a new AC system. Workers said they believed overheating in the warehouse contributed to the employee's death. Amazon said its investigation found the employee's death was not related to working conditions. Amazon has added a...
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Investigative reporter who covered Las Vegas mafia stabbed to death in ‘senseless act of violence’
A renowned investigative reporter who covered organised crime and casino corruption in Las Vegas has been stabbed to death in what officials described as a “senseless act of violence”. Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Police said they believed his death to be an isolated incident.Mr German’s career spanned more than three decades atThe Las Vegas Sun and The Las Vegas Review-Journal, investigating the Las Vegas mafia and numerous examples of local government and gambling industry corruption or malfeasance.“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Glenn...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in San Jose, California, on June 27. A Bed Bath & Beyond executive who plunged to his death on Friday stood accused in a lawsuit—along with activist investor Ryan Cohen—of participating in a “pump and dump” scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.
Trump claims the FBI searched 16-year-old Barron's room in Mar-a-Lago. Former prosecutor says that's unlikely, unless he stored government docs there.
Trump told a Pennsylvania rally that the FBI did "a deep and ugly search" of his son Barron's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
On the heels of a ruling advancing Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox News months earlier, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday ordered the conservative network to start turning over files from a pool of millions of documents that the voting machine company demanded. More than a year has passed since...
After Being Pardoned by Trump in Federal We Build the Wall Fraud Case, Steve Bannon Reportedly Faces Related State Charges
Donald Trump’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon reportedly faces an indictment in Manhattan state court on allegations related to the federal border-wall charges that he dodged through the former president’s pardon. The Washington Post reported that Bannon plans to surrender on Thursday. A little more than two years ago...
N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide
Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City
rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
'Fat Leonard,' mastermind of Navy corruption scandal, flees U.S. house arrest
A military contractor known as "Fat Leonard," who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a major U.S. Navy corruption scandal, is on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and fleeing house arrest in San Diego, authorities said. Leonard Glenn Francis removed his tracker Sunday, prompting a welfare check,...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seeks new fraud trial
Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday asked for a new trial, saying a star prosecution witness showed up at her home saying he felt he had "done something wrong." Attorneys for Holmes argued that Rosendorff was a star witness for prosecutors, and that his statements put the guilty verdict in doubt.
Former Trump advisor Bannon charged with fraud in New York
Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon was charged with fraud Thursday over a scheme that misappropriated millions of dollars donated for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico. "Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors' political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated.
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
Elizabeth Holmes asks for new trial, claiming 'newly discovered evidence' from witness
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking for a new trial after being convicted on fraud charges earlier this year, now claiming that a witness for the prosecution came forward expressing regret over how his testimony against her was presented to the jury. Attorneys for Holmes filed a motion in federal...
