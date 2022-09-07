ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Investigative reporter who covered Las Vegas mafia stabbed to death in ‘senseless act of violence’

A renowned investigative reporter who covered organised crime and casino corruption in Las Vegas has been stabbed to death in what officials described as a “senseless act of violence”. Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Police said they believed his death to be an isolated incident.Mr German’s career spanned more than three decades atThe Las Vegas Sun and The Las Vegas Review-Journal, investigating the Las Vegas mafia and numerous examples of local government and gambling industry corruption or malfeasance.“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Glenn...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Guilty Plea#Special Agents#Special Agent In Charge#Cfo#State#Director Of Operations#Doj#Aldi
People

N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide

Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seeks new fraud trial

Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday asked for a new trial, saying a star prosecution witness showed up at her home saying he felt he had "done something wrong." Attorneys for Holmes argued that Rosendorff was a star witness for prosecutors, and that his statements put the guilty verdict in doubt.
BUSINESS
AFP

Former Trump advisor Bannon charged with fraud in New York

Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon was charged with fraud Thursday over a scheme that misappropriated millions of dollars donated for the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico. "Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors' political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
EDUCATION
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy