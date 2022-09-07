ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
HOUSTON, TX
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL
IndieWire

Super Bowl Hangover: NFL Kickoff Game Audience Sinks from Last Year

The first half was competitive; the second half had no Hollywood ending for the team from La La Land. Thursday’s National Football League regular-season opener saw the defending Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams fall to the visiting Buffalo Bills 31-10. As a result, NBC and Peacock’s Total Audience Delivery (TAD) also fell — hard — from the comparable 2021 NFL Kickoff Game. NBC and Peacock registered a projected TAD of “21-plus” million viewers across NBC TV, Peacock, and NFL Digital platforms, based on preliminary data shared by NBC Sports (tweet is below). Last year’s game — a thriller that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best

Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world laments absence of Cris Collinsworth’s slide

The slide onto camera has become as much a part of Cris Collinsworth’s broadcasting as anything. But on Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, it was absent. Immediately before the game, NBC cameras were panning around SoFi Stadium before they went...
NFL

