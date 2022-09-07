ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts officers praised for helping USPS catch mailbox theft suspect

NEWTON, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers are being commended for their role in a recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an investigation into thefts from area mailboxes. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael wrote the letter praising Officer Raymond Chieu and Lt. David Tempesta for their actions...
NEWTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson police arrest man after he fled scene of crash

HUDSON – A Worcester man faces charges after he was found in possession of a firearm without a license and fled the scene of a two-car crash. Jordan Coll-Torres, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle/property damage accident, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, carrying a fireman without a license and larceny of a firearm.
HUDSON, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, Sept. 9 edition

12:32 a.m. Upton St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:08 a.m. Estabrook Rd. Ambulance – medical. 9:03 a.m. Worcester St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:55 a.m. Bridge St. Accident – hit & run. 12:09 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Ambulance – medical. 3:33 p.m. Upton St. Keeping the peace. 5:50 p.m....
GRAFTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southborough, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Southborough, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’

SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hazardous materials incident in Marlborough displaces 12 residents

MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a medical emergency call turned into a Tier 2 hazardous materials incident that began on Sept. 6, went well into Sept. 7 and prompted response by numerous agencies, including the FBI. “There are times that routine calls turn out to be not so...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#River St Mva#Central St Motor
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way

Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 9 edition

8:00 a.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 8:02 a.m. Wingate St. Animal complaint. 10:01 a.m. Arrested, Markys Samprithgracia, 25, of 124 Endicott St., Apt. 1, Worcester, for op MV with license suspended. 11:39 a.m. Bow St. Illegal dumping. 12:40 p.m. Madison Place. Dispute. 5:29 p.m. Boston Tpke. Animal complaint. 6:02 p.m....
SHREWSBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
communityadvocate.com

Wetlands cleared on Gleason Street property in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Plans that would allow for the restoration of wetlands that were cleared and stripped of their topsoil were presented to the Planning Board on Aug 23. Now, the applicant is requesting an earth moving permit. I would prefer to focus on the remedy rather than the activity...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Elizabeth C. Kelley, 93, formerly of Hudson

– Elizabeth C. (Sedlacek) Kelley, 93, of Leominster, MA former longtime resident of Hudson, MA, passed away at home with her family at her side, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lt. Col. Robert P. Kelley, (retired Air Force), who passed in 2018 and her oldest son Michael Joseph Kelley in 1980.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Barbara Stone, 89, of Marlborough

– Barbara May (Walsh) Stone, passed peacefully away at the age of 89 on Wednesday September 7, 2022 following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Walsh of Waltham. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William N.”Bill” Stone, mother of Cheryl (Stone) Foley and Martin of East Falmouth, MA, William D. Stone and Ruthie (Fowler) Stone of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by her grandsons and their spouses, Timothy and Chelsea Foley, Daniel and Candice Foley, Jared Stone and Josh Buckman, as well as four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Joan Schow, and sisters in law, Nancy Stone and Virginia Dahlin.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
thereminder.com

Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road

AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
AGAWAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury residents raise concerns about proposed 55+ development

SHREWSBURY – Residents voiced concerns about a proposed nearly 200-unit 55+ housing development on South Street during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Aug. 29. The developer, Greystar Development, presented the project, titled “Album Shrewsbury,” which would be developed under the state affordable housing statute Chapter 40B, to the board.
SHREWSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy