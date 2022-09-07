Read full article on original website
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
E. coli Found in Water Supply Forces Wilmington, Massachusetts Schools to Close & Issue 'Boil Water Order' to ResidentsZack LoveWilmington, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
WCVB
Massachusetts officers praised for helping USPS catch mailbox theft suspect
NEWTON, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers are being commended for their role in a recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an investigation into thefts from area mailboxes. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael wrote the letter praising Officer Raymond Chieu and Lt. David Tempesta for their actions...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson police arrest man after he fled scene of crash
HUDSON – A Worcester man faces charges after he was found in possession of a firearm without a license and fled the scene of a two-car crash. Jordan Coll-Torres, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle/property damage accident, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, carrying a fireman without a license and larceny of a firearm.
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Sept. 9 edition
12:32 a.m. Upton St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:08 a.m. Estabrook Rd. Ambulance – medical. 9:03 a.m. Worcester St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:55 a.m. Bridge St. Accident – hit & run. 12:09 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Ambulance – medical. 3:33 p.m. Upton St. Keeping the peace. 5:50 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’
SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
communityadvocate.com
Hazardous materials incident in Marlborough displaces 12 residents
MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a medical emergency call turned into a Tier 2 hazardous materials incident that began on Sept. 6, went well into Sept. 7 and prompted response by numerous agencies, including the FBI. “There are times that routine calls turn out to be not so...
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way
Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 9 edition
8:00 a.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 8:02 a.m. Wingate St. Animal complaint. 10:01 a.m. Arrested, Markys Samprithgracia, 25, of 124 Endicott St., Apt. 1, Worcester, for op MV with license suspended. 11:39 a.m. Bow St. Illegal dumping. 12:40 p.m. Madison Place. Dispute. 5:29 p.m. Boston Tpke. Animal complaint. 6:02 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Wetlands cleared on Gleason Street property in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Plans that would allow for the restoration of wetlands that were cleared and stripped of their topsoil were presented to the Planning Board on Aug 23. Now, the applicant is requesting an earth moving permit. I would prefer to focus on the remedy rather than the activity...
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth C. Kelley, 93, formerly of Hudson
– Elizabeth C. (Sedlacek) Kelley, 93, of Leominster, MA former longtime resident of Hudson, MA, passed away at home with her family at her side, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lt. Col. Robert P. Kelley, (retired Air Force), who passed in 2018 and her oldest son Michael Joseph Kelley in 1980.
Police say self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed Polar Beverages warehouse worker, was covered in his blood
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a breathing tube remains in intensive care after a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed him Wednesday at a Polar Beverages warehouse in Auburn. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed assault to murder...
communityadvocate.com
Barbara Stone, 89, of Marlborough
– Barbara May (Walsh) Stone, passed peacefully away at the age of 89 on Wednesday September 7, 2022 following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Walsh of Waltham. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William N.”Bill” Stone, mother of Cheryl (Stone) Foley and Martin of East Falmouth, MA, William D. Stone and Ruthie (Fowler) Stone of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by her grandsons and their spouses, Timothy and Chelsea Foley, Daniel and Candice Foley, Jared Stone and Josh Buckman, as well as four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Joan Schow, and sisters in law, Nancy Stone and Virginia Dahlin.
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
Police almost shut down the band Extreme for allegedly ‘inciting’ Indian Ranch crowd
The band's guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, voiced his displeasure in an expletive-filled rant after the venue temporarily shut off the sound system. Webster police came very close to shutting down a concert last week headlined by the rock band Extreme, which opened for Aerosmith Thursday night at Fenway Park. Officers took...
thereminder.com
Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road
AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury residents raise concerns about proposed 55+ development
SHREWSBURY – Residents voiced concerns about a proposed nearly 200-unit 55+ housing development on South Street during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Aug. 29. The developer, Greystar Development, presented the project, titled “Album Shrewsbury,” which would be developed under the state affordable housing statute Chapter 40B, to the board.
