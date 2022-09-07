As Bryan Harsin reviewed his team’s season-opening performance on Sunday, there were a handful of areas he knew Auburn stood to improve in. Of course, he wanted to see the offense cut back on turnovers after committing two against Mercer, and he wanted to challenge his defense — particularly the secondary — to contest more passes and try to create takeaways of their own. There’s one facet of the Tigers’ 42-16 win against the Bears that left Harsin wondering to himself: “Did we do enough work?”

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO