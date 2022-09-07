ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Why Auburn’s pass-rush has chance to thrive against San Jose State

As Bryan Harsin reviewed his team’s season-opening performance on Sunday, there were a handful of areas he knew Auburn stood to improve in. Of course, he wanted to see the offense cut back on turnovers after committing two against Mercer, and he wanted to challenge his defense — particularly the secondary — to contest more passes and try to create takeaways of their own. There’s one facet of the Tigers’ 42-16 win against the Bears that left Harsin wondering to himself: “Did we do enough work?”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com recruiting: Watch as we break down Auburn’s 2023 QB options

It’s Week 2 and there are quarterback conversations surrounding Auburn football. On this episode of the AL.com Auburn Recruiting show, sponsored by Inline Lighting, we continue that discussion regarding the 2023 class. Reporter Nick Alvarez breaks down how the Tigers missed on a few prior targets and, along with...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl adds 2 to coaching staff, including former Auburn standout

Bruce Pearl made a pair of additions to Auburn’s support staff for the upcoming season, including the addition of a former Tigers standout. The Tigers added Geoff Gray and Bryant Smith to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and student assistant, respectively. For Smith, it’s a return to the program that he helped lead to its first SEC regular-season title in 1999.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
AL.com

5 key questions, a prediction with a San Jose State writer

Week 1 is in the books. Auburn took care of FCS opponent Mercer in the team’s season debut under second-year head coach Bryan Harsin, cruising to a 42-16 rain-soaked win last weekend. That game was the first of five straight at Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn (1-0) to open the...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for home game against San Jose State

Auburn kicked off the season with a home win and won’t overlook Saturday’s game against the San Jose State Spartans with Penn State coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium next week. You could see some rainy weather most of the day, so prepare accordingly with raincoats and ponchos. Otherwise, soak...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal

Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Tom Green
AL.com

Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal

Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
OPELIKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Alabama-Texas

All I have to say is, it’s about time. To quote the great Ranch Wilder from the classic “Angels in the Outfield,” yeah, it’s about time that we saw Alabama play a Power 5 nonconference game on a college campus. That hasn’t happened since the Tide traveled to Happy Valley to take on Penn State in 2011. To the Tide’s credit, neutral-site games yielded ideal results.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Tigers
AL.com

See who fans voted the top statewide volleyball performer for Week 3

Fans voted more than 41,000 times to select the top statewide volleyball performance from Week 3. Setter Anna Grace Sessions helped Auburn to a 6-2 record last week with a regular season win over Smiths Station and loss to Trinity and beating Gulf Port (Miss.), St. Luke’s, Baker, Central School (Fla.) and St. Michael while losing to Bayside at Fairhope’s Back to School Bash.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Auburn Plainsman

Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn

After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic 10-year agreement between the U.S. Army and Auburn University was in the works on Sept. 7. Auburn University and Army leadership finalized the plan by signing on the dotted line. A special signing ceremony, open to the public, was held at Auburn’s College of...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy