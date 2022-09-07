Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes offered a preemptive apology to Chiefs fantasy managers for the 2022 NFL season
Patrick Mahomes will have to change up his game, at least a little, in 2022. Tyreek Hill, the All-Pro wide receiver who has been a staple of his passing offense for each of the last four seasons, is now a Miami Dolphin. Travis Kelce, who’ll turn 33 years old in October, is coming off the lowest yards per target mark of his career.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl contenders meet as Bills, Rams open NFL season
BUFFALO (12-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Rams 35-32 on Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, NY. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9), SCORING...
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans open their seasons Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colts vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Colts finished the 2021 season with a...
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says 'sorry to all you fantasy football guys,' confirms Kansas City Chiefs' balanced WR approach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pinpointing the Kansas City Chiefs' top wide receiver figures to be a weekly headache for fantasy football players. Patrick Mahomes confirmed as much. Mahomes warned fantasy football players that predicting his favorite receiver from week to week will be difficult as Kansas City's passing game adjusts to life without Tyreek Hill.
Las Vegas Raiders Should Keep Score on the NFL Officiating Crew
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to clean things up on the penalty markers under new coaching staff.
profootballnetwork.com
Here is the best Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for NFL Week 1
The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for a brand new NFL season will unlock a fantastic set of offers, a multi-part bonus that can be applied starting with the Thursday night season-opener between the Bills and Rams. With a new season here, new opportunities to dive into awesome sportsbook bonuses are also here, and the Caesars app looks to make a splash right from the season’s opening kickoff.
Sports Betting Check-Ins Jump 77% For Opening Night: Here's How Many People Could Bet On 2022 NFL Season
Initial check-in request data from Thursday suggests a strong number for NFL betting in 2022. The 2022 NFL season kicks off with 31 states offering legal sports betting. The National Football League kicked off its 2022 season with a marquee Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Bet $5, Win $200 on Rams v Bills Thursday Night Football With The DraftKings Promo Code
You know the NFL season is fast approaching when you can feel the anticipation for Thursday Night Football to begin. We're only a day away from kick-off and to celebrate the first game of the season between the LA Rams and Buffalo BIlls, you can use this incredible DraftKings promo code to turn a $5 bet into a guaranteed £200 return.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys
NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Colts vs Texans: 5 things to watch in Week 1
The wait is finally over!!! The start of the NFL season has finally come to fruition and the Indianapolis Colts are set to open up on the road against the Houston Texans. This divisional series has been one-sided during the Frank Reich era. The Colts are 9-2 against the Texans over the last four years, including a playoff victory in H-Town. Last season, Indianapolis outscored Houston 62-3 in their two matchups.
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams looking for next edge after building Super Bowl champion roster through superstar trades
LOS ANGELES -- Standing on top of a double-decker bus driving through the city, general manager Les Snead took in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade. His attire -- a white long-sleeve shirt with his photo and the line, "F--- them picks" -- was a nod to the method that got them to the moment.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best
Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
NFL
Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament
A new NFL season means a new year for Madden NFL gamers to take to the virtual field and test their skills against the best. It begins with the Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit. On-field action begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and concluded on Friday, Sept. 9. The matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.
NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future
NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through
