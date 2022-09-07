ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes offered a preemptive apology to Chiefs fantasy managers for the 2022 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes will have to change up his game, at least a little, in 2022. Tyreek Hill, the All-Pro wide receiver who has been a staple of his passing offense for each of the last four seasons, is now a Miami Dolphin. Travis Kelce, who’ll turn 33 years old in October, is coming off the lowest yards per target mark of his career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl contenders meet as Bills, Rams open NFL season

BUFFALO (12-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Rams 35-32 on Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, NY. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9), SCORING...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Patrick Mahomes says 'sorry to all you fantasy football guys,' confirms Kansas City Chiefs' balanced WR approach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pinpointing the Kansas City Chiefs' top wide receiver figures to be a weekly headache for fantasy football players. Patrick Mahomes confirmed as much. Mahomes warned fantasy football players that predicting his favorite receiver from week to week will be difficult as Kansas City's passing game adjusts to life without Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Here is the best Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for NFL Week 1

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for a brand new NFL season will unlock a fantastic set of offers, a multi-part bonus that can be applied starting with the Thursday night season-opener between the Bills and Rams. With a new season here, new opportunities to dive into awesome sportsbook bonuses are also here, and the Caesars app looks to make a splash right from the season’s opening kickoff.
GAMBLING
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys

NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs Texans: 5 things to watch in Week 1

The wait is finally over!!! The start of the NFL season has finally come to fruition and the Indianapolis Colts are set to open up on the road against the Houston Texans. This divisional series has been one-sided during the Frank Reich era. The Colts are 9-2 against the Texans over the last four years, including a playoff victory in H-Town. Last season, Indianapolis outscored Houston 62-3 in their two matchups.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best

Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
NFL
NFL

Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament

A new NFL season means a new year for Madden NFL gamers to take to the virtual field and test their skills against the best. It begins with the Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit. On-field action begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and concluded on Friday, Sept. 9. The matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.
NFL

