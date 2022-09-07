Read full article on original website
How to capture and record your screen on Windows
Windows gamers just getting started with streaming and capturing gameplay from their Windows PC systems may be interested to know that there is an easy and inexpensive way to capture and record your screen on the Windows operating system. Windows screen recording can be done using the free Xbox Game...
Android Authority
New images reveal Google's upcoming affordable Chromecast
Newly surfaced images reveal what the new HD Chromecast will look like. Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Chromecast with Google TV. The cheaper version will only support 1080p instead of 4K. The streaming device will look almost identical to the 4K model. For anyone who...
Engadget
Instagram will introduce a repost feature as part of a new test
Instagram will soon be testing reposts, something that's never been available in the main feed part of the app but is a key feature on Facebook and Twitter. It was first spotted on the profile of Twitter CEO Adam Mosseri by social media consultant Matt Navarra, and Instagram later confirmed it with TechCrunch."
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Will Not Have the iCloud Shared Photo Library at Launch
Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 this coming September 12. However, it seems that users would have to wait "later this year" for the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature to arrive. According to Apple Insider, Apple just made an announcement that the iCloud Share Photo Library feature will not...
Snap Will Compete With TikTok By Sticking to Photos and Augmented Reality, CEO Says
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said on Wednesday that the app will compete with TikTok by sticking to its original strategy of photos and visual messaging as well as its expansion into augmented reality. “We’re gonna stick to that strategy, really helping friends and family communicate with visual messaging,” Spiegel said...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Investopedia
Apple Digital Ads Gain on Facebook and Google
As Apple gets set to unveil its latest iPhones today, a new report shows it is gaining on digital ad rivals Facebook and Google. According to a report by InMobi’s Appsumer, Apple’s ad business has thrived after the company’s controversial iOS privacy update last year undercut the user tracking efforts of app developers. The update asks iPhone users for permission to share their data across apps and also offers the option to opt out of being tracked.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#447) - September 9, 2022
There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. If you haven't started the Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Little Nightmares is coming to iOS and Android later this year
"Carry your nightmares in your pocket"
PC Magazine
YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once
YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Steam Key Preorders Are Discounted
A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t launch until October 18, but you can snag the game at a decent discount today if you preorder through Fanatical. The retailer has the game listed for just $42.49, down from its usual price of $50--and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next order.
Gamespot
Toy Story Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley This Fall
Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a Toy Story expansion later this year. As part of the Disney & Marvel Games showcase, Disney announced that Woody and Buzz from Toy Story are coming to the life-sim adventure game this fall. Additionally, there will be Toy Story-inspired styles to dress up your...
Gamespot
The Lego Black Panther Set Is Massive, Releases Very Soon
The Lego Group has unveiled a new Black Panther set based on the Marvel hero, which captures the look of the Wakandan defender in a build-and-display model. Comprised of 2,961 pieces, the kit can be assembled to create a bust of the hero portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Once assembled, you'll be able to pose the life-size bust in the distinctive "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose, or you can choose to keep the gloves separate.
9to5Mac
macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 now available ahead of October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 7 is finally available to developers, two days after Apple announced the iPhone 14 alongside the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. As the company aims to release this operating system next month, here’s what’s new with it. Today’s build...
Inc.com
Attention Instagram Sellers: Prepare to See Changes to the Shop Tab Soon
Instagram is phasing out its Shop tab. The feature, which first appeared in 2020, will eventually be replaced by a simpler and less personalized version of the existing shopping page, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and obtained by The Information. Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told staffers that the change represented "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta."
technewstoday.com
How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive
Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
The Sound on Some Users' Instagram Stories Won't Turn off, and People Are Livid
A wave of new features has been rolled on Instagram in recent months, and some of those features have done more to frustrate users than to make the experience on the app better. More recently, some users have noticed that they are unable to turn the sound on their Instagram Stories off, and some users have become so frustrated by the problem that they are threatening to delete the app altogether.
Android Central
Secured Folder notification bug after August update
I just installed the August update for my unlocked phone on AT&T. Now when i reboot my phone i will get a notification saying that you must unlock your Secure Folder in order to get notifications from apps inside your Secure Folder. You cannot clear the notification and it will...
