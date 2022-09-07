Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
Mets get worst injury news possible with NL East lead fully evaporated
The New York Mets are now tied atop the NL East with the Braves, which makes the news that Max Scherzer is heading to the IL even harder to swallow. When the calendar turned to June in the 2022 MLB season, the New York Mets were rooted in the pole position. The club held a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the National League East and were playing as well as any team in baseball.
Yardbarker
Wander Franco shines in return as Rays dump Yankees
Wander Franco had three hits and two RBIs in his return from the injured list and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays capitalized on a pair of defensive miscues by Aaron Hicks en route to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Franco had been out for...
Mets' Starling Marte day-to-day with fractured middle finger
A CT scan revealed a partial non-displaced fracture of Marte’s right middle finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. He is day-to-day, per the team.
Yardbarker
It’s do-or-die for the Yankees as they take on Rays in pivotal series
The New York Yankees are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in the Bronx over a three-game series. The Bombers feature a 4.5-game lead over Tampa in the AL East, presenting them with a ripe opportunity to gain significant ground in their chase to overcome the Yankees as the top seed in the division.
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
