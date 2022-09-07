ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Suspect in South Carolina murder arrested in Las Vegas

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly Laurens County shooting in early July has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Justin Mathis, 42, was arrested Tuesday in Nevada’s largest city, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said.

He had been wanted in the killing of Tyrin Pulley, 37, of Laurens , who was shot to death on July 5 on Eichelberger Road near Gray Court.

There’s no word yet on when Mathis will be brought back to South Carolina to face charges.

Teresa Arms
2d ago

I'm so glad for the family he was caught. The family deserves justice.

