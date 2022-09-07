ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC Schools Chancellor visits new Young Women's Leadership School of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s newest, most exciting schools played host to the city’s top education official on the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, city Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island in Stapleton, a school dedicated to molding the minds of the world’s future female leaders.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island 'old' school photos l Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- It has been said that “Staten Island is the cradle of education” since it’s home to the country’s oldest schoolhouse. The Voorlezer’s House is the earliest known schoolhouse in America and is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1696 by New York’s original Dutch settlers, it still stands on the grounds of Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, at the intersection of Richmond, Richmond Hill, and Arthur Kill roads.
The Staten Island Advance

'Going to be a big problem': Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
The Staten Island Advance

'I couldn't believe I was put in this position again,' 2 St. John's students reflect on closing of their high school and college

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gianna Gallo and Julia Scarola were just freshmen in high school when St. John’s Villa Academy in Arrochar closed in 2018. Now, as sophomores at St. John’s University (SJU), the two are again forced to say goodbye to the school they have become acquainted with, and pivot in their educational careers.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

