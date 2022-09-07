Read full article on original website
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
Watch This Alcohol-Powered Toy Car Hit 205 MPH
Kevin Makes StuffTethercars aren't as popular as they once were in the U.S., but they're faster than ever.
Truck with Dye Crashes Leaving a Highway Pretty In Pink
An accident in South Carolina temporarily colors a South Carolina Interstate.
Ford recalls 200,000 SUVs because they’re prone to catching fire
Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from 2015 through 2017 impacted.
Walmart's popular practice of allowing overnight RV and van parking is called into question after woman sues over fatal parking-lot fire
Walmart parking lots have long been a haven for recreational vehicles and other drivers looking to sleep in their cars. But a new lawsuit has invited scrutiny on that practice. A woman named Essie McKenzie is suing Walmart after her 6-year-old daughter was killed and another daughter, then 9 years...
Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops?
Have you ever noticed that police officers touch the back of cars during traffic stops? There are three reasons for this common practice. The post Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wing and a prayer! Man narrowly misses being killed by falling passenger plane's 7lb steel wing bolt that crashed to earth right next to him outside Maine Capitol building
A man has revealed how he narrowly missed being killed by a 7lb steel bolt from a passenger airplane that fell from the sky and crashed a few feet in front of him on the street. Maine Capitol Police Screener Craig Donohue was only a few feet from disaster when...
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
Four shoppers shot inside Walmart leaving ‘blood everywhere’ after gunfire breaks out in middle of the aisle
AN UNHOLSTERED gun was discharged in Walmart leaving the gun owner and three shoppers bloodied and injured. The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. Sunday at a Walmart in Georgia when a 29-year-old customer mishandled a gun, causing it to discharge. "The firearm struck the patron in his leg, and subsequently...
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
Tributes to 'beautiful' teenage girl, 18, who died two days after car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW
Police have named a teenager killed in a horror crash after the car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW. Georgia Bendelow, 18, suffered serious injuries following a crash between a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.
Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
14 hurt after vehicle slams into Virginia restaurant and sparks fire
At least 14 people were injured, authorities said, after a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, Friday evening, sparking a fire in the process. The Arlington County Police Department said eight people were hospitalized, including four who are in critical condition and four who have non-life-threatening injuries. Another six people were treated and released at the scene, police said.
Driver's Limb Amputated Following California Road Rage Crash: Police
A Jeep Wrangler rammed into a Tesla on State Route 91 in Corona, police said.
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
