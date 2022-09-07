Read full article on original website
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Disney+ Day 2022: Every Disney+ Show and Movie Premiering Today
Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars fans unite! Now that Disney+ Day is in full swing, we can finally watch all the new content we’ve been waiting for. To kick off the Disney+ Day celebration, which promotes the company’s streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and Star+, the streamer has unloaded a new slate of movies, specials, and series for loyal subscribers.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
The 5 best non-MCU Marvel movies streaming on Disney Plus
Disney Plus is home to nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever made, but did you know you can also watch non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus? Disney Plus has a section dedicated to “legacy” Marvel movies that were made before the MCU existed or by other movie studios. This includes Deadpool, the X-Men series, and Fantastic Four. Not all of those movies are worth your time, so we decided to rank the best non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus.
How to Watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022
The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022 is set to stream later today, Sept. 9. Here's how to watch along with the action.
Of Course, Brendan Fraser Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Warner Bros. Cancels Batgirl
After Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl, plenty of Brendan Fraser fans are expressing their thoughts on what could have been.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Thor: Love and Thunder theory totally changes how you watch MCU movie
Thor: Love and Thunder split opinion when it arrived in cinemas earlier this summer and you might not fancy a rewatch on Disney+, but a new theory might give you a reason to take a second look at the MCU movie. The movie brought back Thor, Valkyrie and Korg to...
D23 Expo 2022: The Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Updates to Expect From This Week's Convention
Friday will see Disney fans flocking to California for D23 Expo 2022, a convention celebrating all the entertainment behemoth has to offer. It'll be the first D23 convention since 2019, the year its Disney Plus streaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations) -- so you can expect some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Hocus Pocus 2' and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. September 8, AKA Disney+ Day, isn't the only thing Disney fans have to look forward to this month -- but...
Amy Hennig's upcoming Marvel game will feature Captain America and Black Panther in World War 2
Our first look at the new Marvel adventure was revealed during today's Disney games showcase.
All the upcoming Disney and Pixar movies and series showcased at D23 Expo
Grab yourself some popcorn because Disney and Pixar have unveiled the upcoming lineup of movies and television series for the next few years. The studios presented an exciting look into their upcoming roster of animated and live-action family films, including Hocus Pocus 2, an Enchanted sequel, the highly-anticipated live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and more, at Friday's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
Star of a gone-too-soon Netflix show has become the latest addition to Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series
The cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart continues to shape up as a star of Netflix’s gone-too-soon series GLOW is reportedly set to take part in the project. According to a report from Deadline, Shakira Barrera will be joining the cast of Ironheart, but details...
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
D23 Expo: Avengers Campus Expanding At Disney's California Adventure
D23 Expo is off to a wild start as Disney just announced that Avengers Campus would be expanding. The section of Disney's California Adventure will see a brand new attraction join Spider-Man's W.E.B. Slingers and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout. It feels like this move has been telegraphed for a while. People have flocked to California Adventure to see their favorite Avengers in person and take pictures with them. Marvel has been debuting the newer characters from Disney+ shows and movies in the parks as well. So, the news from CEO Bob Chapek is very on-time for a lot of visitors. There is no indication what the ride will be at this moment. But, the Avengers account on social media says that there will be a brand new story to bring guests into the battle alongside their favorite heroes. Check out the announcement post right here down below.
Everything we learned at D23 Expo′s Pixar and Walt Disney Animation panel
Disney announced content from its Pixar and Walt Disney Animation studios as well as live-action projects based on Disney IP during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday. "Wish" is Disney Animations 2023 feature film. It explores how the dreaming star, upon which so many Disney characters have wished...
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
Marvel timeline gets updated to include ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
The fourth ‘Thor’ movie appears to be last on the timeline, after ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’ What is the updated chronological timeline in the Marvel Universe?
