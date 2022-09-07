D23 Expo is off to a wild start as Disney just announced that Avengers Campus would be expanding. The section of Disney's California Adventure will see a brand new attraction join Spider-Man's W.E.B. Slingers and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout. It feels like this move has been telegraphed for a while. People have flocked to California Adventure to see their favorite Avengers in person and take pictures with them. Marvel has been debuting the newer characters from Disney+ shows and movies in the parks as well. So, the news from CEO Bob Chapek is very on-time for a lot of visitors. There is no indication what the ride will be at this moment. But, the Avengers account on social media says that there will be a brand new story to bring guests into the battle alongside their favorite heroes. Check out the announcement post right here down below.

