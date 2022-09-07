ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Three Bucks County Homes Among the Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Metro Area in 2022

The three homes are all located in the Bucks County area.Image via iStock.

While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Bucks County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.

This is evident in the Philadelphia Business Journal’s list of the 25 most expensive home sales in the region for the first seven months of 2022, where the cheapest home sold for $3,500,000. Three of the listed properties are in Bucks County.

A six-bedroom, eight-full-and-two-half-bathroom home located at 1265 Grenoble in Ivyland ranked highest in fourth place. The property in the Grenoble Manor neighborhood sold for $5,000,000 in June.

Meanwhile, a home with four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms at 136 Covered Bridge Road in New Hope also broke the top ten in seventh place. The property sold for $4,775,000 in May.

Finally, a six-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom home at 19 Great Hills Road in New Hope ranked at No. 25. The property in the Jericho Mountain E neighborhood sold for $3,500,000 in July.

Read more about the most expensive home sales in the region in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

