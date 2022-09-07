Read full article on original website
Montclair district granted $970,555 in state preschool aid
The Montclair school district received a $970,555 grant Thursday to establish a free preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds, as part of the state Department of Education’s Preschool Expansion Aid. Montclair was one of 27 districts in the state to receive funding in the latest round of the Preschool...
Montclair High School brings home first win of 2022, Adams with three touchdowns
Montclair football team handed head coach Jermain Johnson his first coaching victory at the school on Friday night. The Mounties scored 24 points in the second quarter as they took control by halftime with a 31-0 lead. Montclair would eventually come home with a dominating 38-6 victory over Nutley in...
woboe.org
West Orange School District Welcomes David Marion as New Principal of Kelly Elementary School
WEST ORANGE, NJ – Long-time educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years and served as...
New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored. […]
hobokengirl.com
This Englewood School is Hosting Virtual Back-to-School Events
Dwight-Englewood School is an independent day school in Bergen County that teaches students from preschool (age three) to 12th grade. The school is currently hosting in-person tours for prospective families who have begun an online application as well as virtual Open House Events for those who are interested in the 2022-2023 admissions season. Located at 315 E Palisade Avenue in Englewood, Dwight-Englewood School is just a short commute from Hoboken — making the trip to and from school easy + convenient. Keep reading to learn more about the school and the lineup for this year’s virtual fall events.
njurbannews.com
‘Welcome Back to School’ giveaway and resource event in Newark set for Sept. 14
Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, the Newark Public Schools, and Amerigroup will partner to host a “Welcome Back to School” Giveaway and Resource event at Roberto Clemente Elementary School, located at 257 Summer Avenue, on Wednesday, September 14, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
fox29.com
New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom
NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
Bayonne school board ‘works through’, as frustrated teachers resign
A number of school employees resigned ahead of the start of the school year in Bayonne, particularly from special services. On the agenda for the Board of Education’s August meeting, 16 resignations were listed. At the meeting, Education Association President Gene Woods raised concerns over the number of resignations.
Back-to-school: Traditional library no more. Check out Bloomfield High School’s media center
It’s no surprise students are using computers more these days, but at Bloomfield High School, every student has a Chromebook. So, they are changing their traditional library into a media center -- a trend more school districts are following.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
Newark school mask mandate could end in coming weeks
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Thirty-eight thousand students are back in the classroom in Newark, New Jersey’s largest school district where masks are mandatory. While this is the fourth school year students will have to wear a face covering, Superintendent Roger León said it may not be required much longer, according to the data. “We are […]
baristanet.com
A New Presentation For Montclair’s Label Street Neighborhood?
Remember back in April when the Montclair Planning Board decided that the Label Street neighborhood did not meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment?. Tonight, there is another presentation for that same area, stressing that it meets the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The Oak and Label Presentation is on the agenda tonight of the Montclair Environmental Commission (which has its own website, independent of the Township).
Montclair author, Michael Laser, releases seventh novel
Author Michael Laser sat on the porch of his Montclair home on an August morning with a bulging folder of papers and sticky notes. His two cats, Bucket and Charlie, one striped gray and white and the other a tabby orange cat with one eye, occasionally joined him at the table. The folder – a compilation of more than six years of edits and notes – held the answers to any potential questions that might come up in interviews, like this one.
N.J. high school athlete collapses during practice, flown to hospital: officials
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital, the schools superintendent said. The student was brought by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and is doing well, officials said Thursday. The school...
baristanet.com
What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!
Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och Academy welcomes its newest faculty members
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy welcomes 21 new faculty members to the GOA family this fall:. Emmy Atlas, Israel educator. Atlas has a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Rutgers University and a post-graduate paralegal certificate from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has extensive experience teaching Hebrew reading and Judaics, and working with teens and families in a wide variety of positions. She was the first teacher in the community to teach the Yachdav peer-to-peer class, which paired a fifth-grade class in New Jersey with a fifth-grade class in Ofakim/Merchavim in Israel.
Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
The Countdown: Paterson superintendent talks school year preparations
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue our back-to-school coverage with New Jersey's third largest city, Paterson.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
