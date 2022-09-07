ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
ROCKAWAY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Englewood School is Hosting Virtual Back-to-School Events

Dwight-Englewood School is an independent day school in Bergen County that teaches students from preschool (age three) to 12th grade. The school is currently hosting in-person tours for prospective families who have begun an online application as well as virtual Open House Events for those who are interested in the 2022-2023 admissions season. Located at 315 E Palisade Avenue in Englewood, Dwight-Englewood School is just a short commute from Hoboken — making the trip to and from school easy + convenient. Keep reading to learn more about the school and the lineup for this year’s virtual fall events.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom

NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Newark school mask mandate could end in coming weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Thirty-eight thousand students are back in the classroom in Newark, New Jersey’s largest school district where masks are mandatory. While this is the fourth school year students will have to wear a face covering, Superintendent Roger León said it may not be required much longer, according to the data. “We are […]
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

A New Presentation For Montclair’s Label Street Neighborhood?

Remember back in April when the Montclair Planning Board decided that the Label Street neighborhood did not meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment?. Tonight, there is another presentation for that same area, stressing that it meets the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The Oak and Label Presentation is on the agenda tonight of the Montclair Environmental Commission (which has its own website, independent of the Township).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair author, Michael Laser, releases seventh novel

Author Michael Laser sat on the porch of his Montclair home on an August morning with a bulging folder of papers and sticky notes. His two cats, Bucket and Charlie, one striped gray and white and the other a tabby orange cat with one eye, occasionally joined him at the table. The folder – a compilation of more than six years of edits and notes – held the answers to any potential questions that might come up in interviews, like this one.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!

Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Golda Och Academy welcomes its newest faculty members

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy welcomes 21 new faculty members to the GOA family this fall:. Emmy Atlas, Israel educator. Atlas has a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Rutgers University and a post-graduate paralegal certificate from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She has extensive experience teaching Hebrew reading and Judaics, and working with teens and families in a wide variety of positions. She was the first teacher in the community to teach the Yachdav peer-to-peer class, which paired a fifth-grade class in New Jersey with a fifth-grade class in Ofakim/Merchavim in Israel.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Montclair Local

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

