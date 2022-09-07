ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Boston

What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam. The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
Report finds Vermont will fail to reach climate goals by 2030 target

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2030. Transportation and heating remain the main sectors that need reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in order to hit the targets. According to the report, $80 million...
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak

Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
Friday Weathercast

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire. For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. Updated: 5 hours ago. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st...
Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

New Visa program approved for doctors in North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new program hopes to attract doctors from overseas to high-need areas across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, like many medical facilities across the country, is in desperate need of more doctors. “Absolutely, we have a shortage,” said CVPH’s Lisa VanNatten. “It’s been in existence for many, many years and is only getting worse as time marches on.”
Here's where to find some of Vermont's best fall foliage views

Autumn is quickly approaching and will usher in an explosion of colors across the hillsides of Vermont. But where is the best place to see fall foliage? It's likely any Vermonter you ask will give a different answer, but there is a driving tour sure to offer some great fall views.
VTrans considers EV user fees to make up for lost gas tax

Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More electric buses are being added to the fleets of school districts in Vermont. A pilot program has e-buses at three school districts, and South Burlington is the most recent district added to the mix. “Those buses can act like a battery, which we can then...
