What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service
The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam. The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers.
WCAX
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
WCAX
Report finds Vermont will fail to reach climate goals by 2030 target
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2030. Transportation and heating remain the main sectors that need reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in order to hit the targets. According to the report, $80 million...
WCAX
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide.
As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert
On Vermont highways, drivers hit 49 moose in 2021 and have already hit 23 in 2022. Since 1985, 19 people have died after hitting moose on major state roads. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert.
Vermont is not on track to meet 2030 emissions reductions requirements, report confirms
Two of the most impactful solutions proposed by the Vermont Climate Council — the clean heat standard and the regional Transportation Climate Initiative Program, or TCI-P — have fallen though, hindering opportunities for progress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not on track to meet 2030 emissions reductions requirements, report confirms.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
WCAX
Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington's City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
WCAX
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
WCAX
New Visa program approved for doctors in North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new program hopes to attract doctors from overseas to high-need areas across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, like many medical facilities across the country, is in desperate need of more doctors. “Absolutely, we have a shortage,” said CVPH’s Lisa VanNatten. “It’s been in existence for many, many years and is only getting worse as time marches on.”
mynbc5.com
Here's where to find some of Vermont's best fall foliage views
Autumn is quickly approaching and will usher in an explosion of colors across the hillsides of Vermont. But where is the best place to see fall foliage? It's likely any Vermonter you ask will give a different answer, but there is a driving tour sure to offer some great fall views.
WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
WCAX
VTrans considers EV user fees to make up for lost gas tax
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority.
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
WCAX
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More electric buses are being added to the fleets of school districts in Vermont. A pilot program has e-buses at three school districts, and South Burlington is the most recent district added to the mix. “Those buses can act like a battery, which we can then...
Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont
Nader’s influence on Vermont can be found in the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Nader and Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG, discuss the citizen action movement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont.
