Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Route TT Bridge Project To Start Early
The Route TT Bridge Deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge in Chariton County has been moved up. The Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will start the project next Tuesday, September 13th. MoDOT says the bridge deck of the Turkey Creek Bridge is in poor condition and needs replacement....
kchi.com
Dam Inspection Program Will Be At The Litton Ag Center
A Dam Inspection Training Workshop will be held in Chillicothe next Thursday. The program is offered by the Missouri Watershed Association, NRCS, and DNR. The program will be held at the Litton Ag Center from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and will include a hands-on dam inspection and classroom training. The City of Chillicothe is participating by providing the access to a dam for inspection.
kchi.com
Audit Report: City In Good Financial Condition
The Audit report for the City of Chillicothe was presented and approved at Thursday’s City Council meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the council was pleased with the report presented by Bob Conrad. Conrad had made a few updates to the presentation that began at the August 29th meeting....
kchi.com
Chillicothe Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off will be September 24th. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. As you are straightening up the garage or basement, set aside the used motor oil, pesticides, paint, and other items that should not be thrown in the trash or poured down the drain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
kchi.com
Trenton Council to Consider Two Ordinances Monday
The Trenton City Council has two ordinances to consider as part of Monday’s meeting. The Trenton Council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. The ordinances include a contract for concrete street repairs and approval of a retainer for a cost recovery program. New business includes approval...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday and Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday and Tuesday includes 151 calls for service. Monday there were 58 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 3:28 AM Officers located an unsecured business during routine checks. The business owner was contacted and responded to secure the building. 2:09 PM Chillicothe...
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Prescribed Burn Workshop Offered Near Cameron
A FREE prescribed burn workshop near Cameron will be held September 15th at the Pony Express Conservation Area. The Missouri Department of Conservation says prescribed burning of grasslands and savannas can be a valuable tool for boosting native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. This can benefit wildlife, and in some applications, benefit cattle forage. This workshop will provide training on planning a burn, what equipment is needed, what weather and fuel conditions should be heeded, and safety.
kchi.com
Chillicothe EAA Fly-In Is October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent or legal guardian must...
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Norborne Man Arrested By Troopers
A Norborne man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Thursday. At about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 49-year-old Stephen D Hunter for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, Possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of a firearm. He was taken to the Chariton county Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
kchi.com
Trenton Officers Presented Commendations
The Trenton Police Officers Zachary Underwood and Michael Williams have been presented Letters of Commendation. Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross presented the commendations following the actions of both Officers on August 21st, when they came to the aid of a Detention Officer that was having a medical emergency. Their quick...
kchi.com
Chillicothe City Council Meets THURSDAY
The Chillicothe City Council is meeting Thursday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. The change in the meeting day is due to the council members attending the annual Missouri Municipal League meeting next week. Items on the agenda include the re-appointment of Dr Metry to the Saint Luke’s Hospital...
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
kchi.com
One of Three Pleads Guilty To Endangering The Welfare Of A Child
One of three arrested in Chillicothe in July on charges of alleged endangering the welfare of a child has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Chillicothe Police investigated the incident in Late July and arrested 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordana Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy M Pursel. Thursday, Franks was arraigned...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Volleyball Sweeps Brookfield; Improves To 2-0
The Chillicothe Varsity Volleyball team swept Brookfield on Tuesday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Lady Hornets took the three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-7, 25-4. Trista Tipton led the team with 4 kills and Jessi Reeter was the team leader in assists. Ava Leamer, Emerson Staton, and Trista Tipton all had 6 service aces.
Comments / 0