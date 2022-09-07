A FREE prescribed burn workshop near Cameron will be held September 15th at the Pony Express Conservation Area. The Missouri Department of Conservation says prescribed burning of grasslands and savannas can be a valuable tool for boosting native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. This can benefit wildlife, and in some applications, benefit cattle forage. This workshop will provide training on planning a burn, what equipment is needed, what weather and fuel conditions should be heeded, and safety.

