ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.9 WCYY

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
NORTHPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
City
Camden, ME
Camden, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
wabi.tv

9 rescue beagles looking for homes

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden is caring for nine beagles after they were rescued from a breeding farm in Virginia. These nine dogs, ages ranging from puppies to five years old, were some of the 4,000 rescued that are now being sent all across the country.
CAMDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Birding#Art Therapy#Ornitherapy#The Camden Library#Hillstar N
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty

Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Annual Changing Aging series slated for Sept. 13-15

For the first time since 2019, the Changing Aging series that focuses on health and wellness for seniors, will return to an in-person format. Changing Aging will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15. This year’s schedule features diverse events and the opportunity to get a flu shot. Host sites include the Boothbay Region YMCA, the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

United Way Fall Campaign kicks off!

United Way of Mid Coast Maine kicked off its 2022 annual Campaign for the community Thursday. The theme for this year’s campaign is “You Belong. Let’s LIVE UNITED.”. Campaign Chair Mara Pennell, vice president of Commercial Lending for Bath Savings, said the message of belonging is important. “United Way works to advance the best start for children, financial stability, and healthy community connections for every single person in our communities,” said Pennell. “And United Way does this by enlisting the generosity and power of all of us – not just the wealthy, not just people in high positions, but all of us – to make life better for all of us.
BATH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
penbaypilot.com

Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10

Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

New Route 27 boutique coming to Edgecomb

Kamala Boutique is coming to Edgecomb in November. The Edgecomb Planning Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to approve a change-of-use permit for Katherine Mary and Mo LaMontagne who recently moved to Edgecomb from Holliston, Massachusetts. Katherine Mary LaMontange will sell one-of-a-kind clothing, crafts and jewelry in her shop at 788...
EDGECOMB, ME
WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Brad C. Buckley

Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
SOUTHPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich selectmen nix request to borrow tent

To avoid setting a precedent, among other reasons, Woolwich selectmen in a split decision Sept. 6 turned down a request to loan a tent for a non-profit children’s Halloween event. Janine and Lee Hague of Rescue Charlie’s Friends had hoped to borrow the tent for their HOWL–O–WEEN Spooktacular planned for Oct. 22 and 23.
WOOLWICH, ME
Q106.5

Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden

Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
HOLDEN, ME
mainepublic.org

At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy