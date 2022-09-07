Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Tom Morello’s greatest guitar solo wasn’t on any studio album – and it crammed all his tricks into one epic lead
Back in 1993, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist threw everything he had at this revolutionary solo. Aside from his politics, Tom Morello is known for two things: one is, naturally, those regime-toppling riffs, and the other is his adventurous sonics, which boldly took the guitar into the realm of the DJ.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Rich Beggar gives us a "Good Feeling"
(September 8, 2022) “Sucha Good Feelin,’” the new cut by artist Rich Beggar, spent the month of August at the top of the UK’s soul and R&B charts, and it’s easy to see why. The song has a stepper’s vibe, meaning that “Good Feelin’” is a song that encourages the kind of couples dancing that invites human contact and moving in harmony.
soultracks.com
Choice Cut: Jennifer Hartswick is a Triple Threat on new song and album
She is an artist with the whole package, and with her new album, we expect the world is going to want to enjoy that package for all the beauty it brings. We’re talking about vocalist, trumpeter and composer Jennifer Hartswick and her brand new album Something in the Water, her fourth record as a leader and first for Christian McBride’s Mack Avenue Music Group imprint Brother Mister Productions. Co-written with guitarist and album producer Nick Cassarino, Something in the Water is brimming with humor and vulnerability. “We wanted to celebrate the human experience,” says the Nashville-based artist. “We wanted to write about all facets of love and life and loss and gain. There’s definitely an arc of someone’s life in this album.”
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lisa Dietrich moves us with "Mountain"
(September 7, 2022) When L.A.-based singer and songwriter Lisa Dietrich decided to deliver a cover of the great Barry White/Love Unlimited classic “Move Me No Mountain,” she determined to go all the way. Lisa’s new version features an all-star cast of musicians that includes such notables as Chuckii...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Love You Jennifer B
The obsessed performing arts student is one of Hollywood’s favorite clichés. Movies like Whiplash, The Perfection, and Nocturne verge on melodrama, detailing the oppressive confines of classical training to varying degrees of absurdity. Their tortured protagonists meet one of two fates: triumph or crack-up. UK duo Jockstrap sound like they are flailing toward both. Graduates of London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye have made a career of tearing down the academy walls. Their early revolt was scrappy and hardheaded; 2020’s Wicked City EP sounded like two star pupils lashing out, constructing jagged sculptures of string instruments and synthesizers. On their long-awaited debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, they refine their plan of attack. With the help of an 18-piece orchestra, Jockstrap stage elaborate, theatrical scenes atop the conservatory rubble.
Billy Joel Was ‘Embarrassed’ After ‘Piano Man’ Became a Hit
Billy Joel's hit 'Piano Man' is one of his closing songs and a staple at karaoke — but Joel was embarrassed the song became a hit.
A Florida Hooters Girl Shares The Wildest Things That Happen At Work & How Much She Makes
A server who works at Hooters has gained 169.8K followers on TikTok for sharing her journey at the restaurant chain in Florida. The Hooters girl, the official name given by the company to their employees, posts videos that gain millions of views from how much she makes in a shift to Hooters competitions and even wild stories on the job.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
hiphop-n-more.com
Russ Returns with New Song ‘That Was Me’ Following Tour Cancelation: Listen
Russ has been going through some things lately. The rapper was already in Europe for his tour kickoff when he canceled the entire trek at the last minute. The decision last week came as a shock to fans. “I have to cancel the European tour. I could make up excuses so that I don’t lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like sh*t. In the last 24 hours sh*t happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it’s gonna burst,” he wrote on his Instagram.
Guitar World Magazine
How to improve your rhythm guitar strumming
Strumming, indeed rhythm guitar as a whole, is a vital discipline that every guitarist should master. As much fun as it is to play blazing solos, the guitar is also an integral component in the rhythm section, and the ability to play chords fluently is a must. After all, in most styles, guitarists will spend the vast majority of their time focused on rhythm duties.
Alex G Shares New Song “Miracles”: Listen
Alex G has shared a new song off his upcoming album God Save the Animals. “Miracles” follows the previously released tracks “Runner,” “Blessing,” and “Cross the Sea.” God Save the Animals is out September 23 via Domino. Listen to “Miracles,” which features Molly Germer on strings, below.
Twista Reveals His Secret Love of Puppets
My Obsession is a regular column in which our favorite musicians show off their nonmusical passions. Twista is a people pleaser. He loves to give that “whoa!” factor when he performs; just look at the speed-rapping skills that once earned him a place in the Guinness World Records, not to mention a gold-certified hit with 2004’s “Overnight Celebrity.” Years before either achievement, the Chicago native found a passion for ventriloquism — and lately he’s rediscovered that spark. Related Rick Ross… Luxurious Landscaper?! My Obsession: Syd's World of Vintage Trucks Juvenile's 400 Degrees of Fine Furniture Twista first took an interest in ventriloquism and magic around age 10,...
Watch Master Of Puppets performed in the style of Linkin Park
Ever wondered what it would sound like if Linkin Park covered Metallica? Then today is your lucky day
Jambinai share intense live video for Once More From That Frozen Bottom
Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai will release four-track Apparition EP in November. Korean experimental/post-rock innovators Jambinai have shared and intense live video for Once More From That Frozen Bottom, which you can watch below. The video was recorded at the the ARTE museum in Yeosu last year. Once More From That...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Watch the stylish video for explosive new Black Veil Brides single Saviour II
Black Veil Brides share the video for anthemic new single Saviour II
Exclusive: Madison Kozak Asks “What Does Sorry Mean” in Poignant New Song
Madison Kozak likes to explain her songwriting process as writing “with minor chords and major feelings.”. “I love bringing oddly specific real-life topics and emotions I’ve experienced into the writing room and working to find the relatable, universal elements in what feels like a very personal song idea,” Kozak tells American Songwriter. “To me, there’s something so comforting to hearing pieces of your individual story or truth in a song, it promotes the feeling of we’re all a lot more alike than we think.”
The FADER
Song You Need: Yeat saves nu-metal on “Can’t stop it”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Modern rappers like to call themselves "rock stars," but the main inspirations that the most popular artists take from that iconography are the fashion and the mosh pits at their shows. Heavy metal band t-shirts, spiked hair, and a packed venue dripping in testosterone are the references more so than the contents of the albums themselves. These artists, decked out in rock star flair while adhering mostly to the rap sounds of the day, tend to overwhelm the more sonically adventurous acts like City Morgue, Ho99o9, and Denzel Curry who have a genuine appreciation for loud guitars and devilish angst.
Comments / 0