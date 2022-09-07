ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem

The popular South Street bar will open a new location in Bucks County.Image via iStock.

A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location.

Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks County territory in the near future. Their new spot will take over the former location of Quaker Stake and Lube in Bensalem, which closed in 2021.

Local sports fans will be happy to know that widescreen televisions, game night events, and delicious food and beverages will be coming to Bensalem very soon. The energy of the Philadelphia location will be making its way to Bucks County, with the new location being a pleasant surprise for sports fans across the area.

“You can expect a casual game day atmosphere, indoor / outdoor bar and dining, large space for private events and an amazing pub style menu,” the bar said online.

Read more about the new sports bar location at 94.5 PST.

