KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday
LOWDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the Iowa State Patrol said. Iowa State Patrol responded about 9:22 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway in Lowden for the report of a crash. Two motorcycles were...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
KCCI.com
Cedar Rapids PD release graphic video of deadly police shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Cedar Rapids police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 that killedWilliam Rich, KCRG reports. Cedar Rapids police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th Street SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows...
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after being found with loaded pistol
An Iowa City man faces several charges after a traffic stop allegedly found him in possession of a loaded gun. According to police, 35-year-old Nathaniel Davis of Dolen Place was observed Monday around 10 pm for going through a red light at Benton and Orchard Streets and driving a vehicle with expired registration. Rather than responding to the officer’s lights, he drove through the Kum & Go parking lot and slowly turned south on Riverside Drive. He then turned into the Staples parking lot, and was finally stopped by being boxed in by officers.
KCRG.com
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police, Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday, after the owners allegedly abandoned them earlier in the week. It happened on Abrams Drive. There were 13 cats rescued from inside and outside the home, with 10 more...
iheart.com
Woman Expected To Survive After Being Shot In Southeast Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A woman's in the hospital after being shot in Southeast Cedar Rapids. Police say they were called to the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast on a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Monday where they found a home hit by gunfire but no shooting victims. A woman later showed up at the hospital and told police she was shot in the house where the investigation took place. Police say she's not cooperating with their investigation and the shooter hasn't been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-286-5491.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped
An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court, who was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle. The moped was reportedly missing license plates and been spray painted.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help identifying individuals who reportedly robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4, 2022. If you can help identify them, please call investigators at 319-286-5457.
More Information Released on Cedar Rapids Fatal Police Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Iowa D-C-I has released the identity of two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting on August 30th. The D-C-I says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle on the southwest side of the city. The two officers found 22-year-old William Rich and he showed a gun. The D-C-I says the officers fired and Rich was hit and died. The two officers are on paid leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.
KCJJ
Dispute over shooting off fireworks leads to assault charges against Iowa City man
An Iowa City man was arrested on an assault warrant after allegedly arguing with the victim over fireworks. The incident occurred at the Breckinridge manufactured housing community on Taft Avenue Southeast the evening of July 29th. 32-year-old Shannon Poulin approached the victim, who was outside near a campfire in front of their mobile home. The two got into an argument, reportedly about Poulin shooting off fireworks.
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
KCJJ
Cedar County motorcycle accident results in fatality
A weekend accident in Cedar County involving two motorcyclists has resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occurred Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles, one a 1987 model and the other from 2004, were heading eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway in Lowden...
