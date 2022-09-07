(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A woman's in the hospital after being shot in Southeast Cedar Rapids. Police say they were called to the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast on a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Monday where they found a home hit by gunfire but no shooting victims. A woman later showed up at the hospital and told police she was shot in the house where the investigation took place. Police say she's not cooperating with their investigation and the shooter hasn't been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-286-5491.

