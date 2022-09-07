ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

IMMIGRATION
WCAX

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

POLITICS
WCAX

Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak

Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh performs fire hydrant flushing

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York

Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

NH mental health clinicians undergo firefighter training

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Mental health clinicians donned firefighter clothing during special training to give them a real-life look at first responders’ work. More than two dozen clinicians took part in the training hosted by the New Hampshire Fire Academy. The goal was to help them understand the experiences...
MENTAL HEALTH
WCAX

Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement over allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways. The U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Conservation Law Foundation announced an agreement Thursday with...
ENVIRONMENT
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire. For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. Updated: 5 hours ago. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report finds Vermont will fail to reach climate goals by 2030 target

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2030. Transportation and heating remain the main sectors that need reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in order to hit the targets. According to the report, $80 million...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust has agreed to manage Burlington’s new pod community for the homeless. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other officials made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning. The project on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End is slated to consist...
BURLINGTON, VT

