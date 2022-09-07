Read full article on original website
Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Plattsburgh performs fire hydrant flushing
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Can New England’s power grid handle increased winter demand?...
Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.
Boston Hospital Executive Named Next UVM Health Network CEO
The University of Vermont Health Network has named its next leader. Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, an executive at the Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will take over as chief executive officer and president of Vermont's biggest health network starting in late November. He will succeed Dr. John...
Annual Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment threatened by New York gun law
The governor's office said it will work "to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”
NH mental health clinicians undergo firefighter training
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Mental health clinicians donned firefighter clothing during special training to give them a real-life look at first responders’ work. More than two dozen clinicians took part in the training hosted by the New Hampshire Fire Academy. The goal was to help them understand the experiences...
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
Vermont State Police investigating a deadly crash in Sandgate. Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Wednesday Weathercast.
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert
On Vermont highways, drivers hit 49 moose in 2021 and have already hit 23 in 2022. Since 1985, 19 people have died after hitting moose on major state roads. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert.
NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement over allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways. The U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Conservation Law Foundation announced an agreement Thursday with...
Friday Weathercast
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire. For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. Updated: 5 hours ago. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
Report finds Vermont will fail to reach climate goals by 2030 target
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2030. Transportation and heating remain the main sectors that need reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in order to hit the targets. According to the report, $80 million...
Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust has agreed to manage Burlington’s new pod community for the homeless. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other officials made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning. The project on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End is slated to consist...
