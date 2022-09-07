Read full article on original website
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Insider Gives Update on Tony Gonsolin Injury
Hold your breath Dodgers fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute
New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction tribute before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans, however, didn't give owner Hal Steinbrenner the warmest welcome when he stepped on the field. Presenting Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation...
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Yankees baffled by umps', replay crew's critical decision in Twins win
The call led to the game-winning run and helped the Twins snap a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed
Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved
Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Admits Tough Conversations Are Ahead for Injured Pitchers
With several injured pitchers getting closer to being done with their minor league rehab assignments, the Dodgers have some tough questions ahead.
Yardbarker
Yankees Have A Special Derek Jeter Night On Friday
Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last season after being elected the previous year before COVID-19 shut down the sports world. The legendary shortstop played his entire career as a member of the New York Yankees, winning five World Series rings. He was also a 14-time...
Yanks honor ex-captain Derek Jeter on Hall of Fame induction
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium five years after his number 2 was retired and was honored for his induction to the Hall of Fame two years ago. With his Hall plaque on a stand in front of the pitcher’s mound, Jeter spoke at the end of a 27-minute ceremony before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay. “I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami,” he said near the end of his 4-minute speech. “But right here in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I’m at home.” Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles and was a 14-time All-Star in a 20-season career that ended in 2014. He was inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown after being picked on 396 of 397 ballots.
Giants Select Luis Ortiz
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues
OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
MLB’s Most Traded Player Is Happy to Be Back Home
Jesse Chavez has been dealt 10 times in his career, but this season has been a lot—even for him.
FanSided
