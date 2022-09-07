NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium five years after his number 2 was retired and was honored for his induction to the Hall of Fame two years ago. With his Hall plaque on a stand in front of the pitcher’s mound, Jeter spoke at the end of a 27-minute ceremony before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay. “I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami,” he said near the end of his 4-minute speech. “But right here in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I’m at home.” Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles and was a 14-time All-Star in a 20-season career that ended in 2014. He was inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown after being picked on 396 of 397 ballots.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO