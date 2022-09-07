She is an artist with the whole package, and with her new album, we expect the world is going to want to enjoy that package for all the beauty it brings. We’re talking about vocalist, trumpeter and composer Jennifer Hartswick and her brand new album Something in the Water, her fourth record as a leader and first for Christian McBride’s Mack Avenue Music Group imprint Brother Mister Productions. Co-written with guitarist and album producer Nick Cassarino, Something in the Water is brimming with humor and vulnerability. “We wanted to celebrate the human experience,” says the Nashville-based artist. “We wanted to write about all facets of love and life and loss and gain. There’s definitely an arc of someone’s life in this album.”

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO