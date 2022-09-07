Read full article on original website
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Guitar World Magazine
A new Jimi Hendrix live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will be released this fall
Featuring the original Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup, the album has a cover of Cream's Sunshine of Your Love and a pre-Woodstock version of the Star-Spangled Banner. A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will be released this fall, it was announced today. Recorded, as...
soultracks.com
Choice Cut: Jennifer Hartswick is a Triple Threat on new song and album
She is an artist with the whole package, and with her new album, we expect the world is going to want to enjoy that package for all the beauty it brings. We’re talking about vocalist, trumpeter and composer Jennifer Hartswick and her brand new album Something in the Water, her fourth record as a leader and first for Christian McBride’s Mack Avenue Music Group imprint Brother Mister Productions. Co-written with guitarist and album producer Nick Cassarino, Something in the Water is brimming with humor and vulnerability. “We wanted to celebrate the human experience,” says the Nashville-based artist. “We wanted to write about all facets of love and life and loss and gain. There’s definitely an arc of someone’s life in this album.”
See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’
LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.More from VIBE.comJohn Davis, Vocalist Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies At 66Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra EntertainmentKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ on Paramount+, A Cathartic Act Of Remembrance For A Contemporary Rock Icon
On September 3rd, all seven-plus hours of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert streamed live on Paramount+, and featured Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performing with rock music luminaries including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Nile Rodgers, and members of Rush, Queen, The Police, and James Gang. Highlights from that epic night are included in this brief but powerful celebration of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died last March. THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Jason Sudekis, who’s currently filming season three of Ted Lasso, returns to London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the hit show’s former...
George Riley: Running in Waves review – gorgeous, softly futuristic R&B
On her debut mixtape, last year’s Interest Rates, A Tape, west London musician George Riley collaborated with producer Oliver Palfreyman to created a sonic realm where jazz, R&B and jungle melded together. Throughout, Riley offered wry and thoughtful lyricism, her voice forthright but silky. Running in Waves is Riley’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Bartees Strange: “I saw a Black guitar player making contemporary music I could relate to. After that, the gates were just open”
The D.C. artist on combining TV on the Radio and My Bloody Valentine to create one of 2022's most invigorating albums. He may not have the Eye of Agamotto, but Bartees Strange – the stage moniker of Washington, D.C.-based musician Bartees Leon Cox Jr. – creates his own kind of sorcery on guitar.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
thebrag.com
Mallrat is touring regional Australia
Mallrat is set to tour regional Australia at the end of the year in support of her debut album. Titled Butterfly Blue, her long-awaited debut finally came out in May, reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart. Butterfly Blue was the follow-up to the singer’s three acclaimed EPs, Uninvited, In the Sky, and Driving Music, with the latter’s lead single ‘Charlie’ placing at number three on triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2019.
The FADER
Song You Need: Yeat saves nu-metal on “Can’t stop it”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Modern rappers like to call themselves "rock stars," but the main inspirations that the most popular artists take from that iconography are the fashion and the mosh pits at their shows. Heavy metal band t-shirts, spiked hair, and a packed venue dripping in testosterone are the references more so than the contents of the albums themselves. These artists, decked out in rock star flair while adhering mostly to the rap sounds of the day, tend to overwhelm the more sonically adventurous acts like City Morgue, Ho99o9, and Denzel Curry who have a genuine appreciation for loud guitars and devilish angst.
Guided By Voices’ Upcoming Release, ‘Scalping the Guru,’ Dives Deep into the Archives
Cult indie-rock band Guided By Voices is set to release an album of hard-to-find deep dives from their past works. Titled Scalping the Guru, the 20-track project will feature select tracks from four of the band’s EPs —Static Airplane Jive (1993), Get Out of My Stations (1994), Fast Japanese Spin Cycle(1994), and Clown Prince of the Menthol Trailer(1994)—from 1993 to 1994 before the band’s major label success. Collected and arranged by frontman and singer-songwriter Robert Pollard, the songs will play like one cohesive work.
soultracks.com
First Listen: D'jear gets us grooving with "Love Is Real"
(September 7, 2022) UK DJ/Producer D'jear is slowly building a nice run of chart ripping hits. From his 2018 hit "Let's Do It" to last year's smash single "Show Me," he has effectively worked to build his name, his brand and his Deep Street record label. With all of this recent success, D'jear's latest single "Love is Real" looks to keep the momentum going.
withguitars.com
Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets are set to release their Anthemic new single
“Every time I see this band live, I forget how spine-tinglingly fantastic they are.” – Hot Press. Dylan Flynn and The Dead Poets make music for twenty-somethings living in a country that completely ignores them. In the last year the Indie up-and-comers have amassed over 40,000 streams on Spotify, secured support slots with NewDad and Milk., embarked on their first Irish tour and played a number of sold out headline shows.
loudersound.com
Slade: a box set that questions whether punk really needed to happen at all
All The World Is A Stage is as you like it: Slade banging it out with loose, licentious ferocity, so brutish and raucous that you begin to question whether punk needed to happen, and you keep checking that a fleet of jumbo jets hasn’t landed in your ear canals.
Queen’s Roger Taylor Reveals ‘The Outsider Tour Live’ Album
Roger Taylor has revealed the release of The Outsider Tour Live, a 22-song LP of tracks recorded during the Queen drummer’s most recent tour supporting the release of his 2021 solo album Outsider, due out Sept. 30. The concerts, which took place in the U.K. in October 2021, were...
Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time
When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough
But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
Charles vows to follow ‘inspiring example’ of Elizabeth II as King
King Charles III has vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.And, in a clear indication that he intends like his mother to remain monarch until death, he promised to serve the nation in this role “for what remains to me of my life”.The new monarch was speaking just moments after he was formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The new King then made an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, necessary because in Scotland there is a division of powers...
U.K.・
Hear Norah Jones’ Striking Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Steer Your Way’
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for the upcoming all-star tribute album Here It Is, due out Oct. 14. Here It Is features covers of Cohen’s songs spanning the rock poet’s entire career, and for the tribute LP Jones picked a track off the final album from his lifetime, 2016’s You Want It Darker. “I loved singing this song because it’s a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs,” Jones said in a statement. The Blue Note tribute album also features James Taylor’s...
