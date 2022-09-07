Read full article on original website
Julie Chin, news anchor that suffered a stroke on air, speaks out after her diagnosis
An Oklahoma news anchor who experienced stroke symptoms during a live broadcast returned to her studio to give an update on her health. Julie Chin, an anchor for 2 News Oklahoma, was midway through a newscast on Saturday morning when she began to suffer the symptoms of a stroke. She left the set and was later transported to the hospital. According to Ms Chin's doctors, she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke." Shortly after the incident, she took to Facebook to assure everyone that she was doing alright and recovering. On Tuesday night, 2 Oklahoma News aired a pre-recorded...
A news anchor started having a stroke on live TV. Here are the subtle warning signs she noticed on-air.
"I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter," KJRH's Julie Chin said.
News Anchor Has Stroke Live On Air – Here Are The Signs To Look Out For
While reporting on NASA’s scrubbed Artemis I rocket launch on Saturday morning, news anchor Julie Chin started to experience what she described as “the beginnings of a stroke.”. Chin was reading the news for an NBC station in Tulsa over the weekend when she started stumbling on her...
Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer
Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Beloved FOX Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Has New ‘Suspicious Lesion’ On Her Throat, ‘Literally Saw TEN Docs at Once:’ An Update On Her Cancer Battle
FOX anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, shared an update on her health with fans, saying that multiple doctors agreed that the lesion growing on her thyroid is not impacting her trachea. “We’re back to square one on what’s causing my cough,” she writes. Thackston was diagnosed with...
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery
Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
'We always surrounded him with love': NBC News' Richard Engel reveals that his 'beloved' six-year-old son Henry has died after a years-long battle with an incurable brain disorder
NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel announced that his six-year-old son Henry has died after years of battling an incurable neurological disorder. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and physical impairment. The condition is rare, even more so in boys, and there is no cure.
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer
A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
Doctors gave a Houston man 2 months to live with a deadly brain cancer. That was 6 years ago.
Israel Lemus was getting ready for bed one night, when he noticed his eye twitching in the mirror. The rest of his body followed, his head twisting to the left, until finally he was spinning like a top in place. “I wasn’t in control of anything,” he said. “I had...
As a cancer patient, I felt dismissed by doctors. As a doctor, I am desperate for the system to change
The young patient sitting across from me is no longer calm. His left hand is clenched in a fist, his right one is shaking. Red blotches have broken out on his neck. “Why am I sick?” he asks. This isn’t the first time he’s asked this question. The doctors...
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested
The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr...
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31: Charli D'Amelio, mom Heidi join cast
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" season 31, "Good Morning America" announced on Wednesday. Charli, 18, and Heidi, 50, will make "DWTS" history as the first family members to compete against each other. It will also be the dancing competition show's first season on Disney+.
Women Rush To Schedule Pap Smears After Star TV Reporter, 37, Announces Cervical Cancer Diagnosis
Sky Sports TV reporter Jo Wilson, 37, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer earlier this summer. The mom-of-one has since inspired women to schedule pap smears and spread gynecological cancer awareness. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a...
Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin suffers 'beginnings of stroke' on live TV
Julie Chin was reporting on NASA's since-canceled Artemis I launch when she became visibly confused and started repeating her words.
