Yardbarker
Reason why Roman Reigns defeated Drew Mcintyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992. The show has been widely praised but it did end on a...
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
Report: WOW Women Of Wrestling TV Stations And Timeslots For Top Markets
Chicago, IL - WCIU - CW26 at 12 PM Central. San Francisco, CA - CW affiliate KBCW 44 - 2:30 AM Pacific. Atlanta, GA - WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 - 12 AM Eastern. Richmond, VA - CW Richmond Channel 65 - 10 PM Eastern. Charlotte, NC - WCCB Charlotte...
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
wrestlingrumors.net
Infamous Former WWE Star Teases Return After Four Year Absence
One more match? Every so often, a wrestling storyline takes place that more or less defies any and all logic, but is so memorable for one reason or another. That may or may not be a good thing, but it makes a memory nonetheless. Sometimes you can see a surprise call back to such a story and that has taken place again with one of the more infamous moments in recent WWE history.
Claudio Castagnoli: The Only Star Ratings That Matter To The Blackpool Combat Club Are Uber Ratings
Claudio Castagnoli is aiming for the perfect five star rating... on a certain ride-share service. Plenty of wrestlers that are currently in the business spend at least one day per week traveling. When traveling to a place that is far away, ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft are most likely going to be the cheaper alternative to other transportation methods such as renting a car.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star
Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
AEW Dynamite On 9/7 Sees Increase In Viewership And Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the September 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to ShowBuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on September 7, which was built around MJF's return drew 1,035,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 1,020,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.38 in the 18...
Labor Day Edition Of WWE Raw Records Small Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/5. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 5 averaged 2.054 million viewers, which is slightly down from last week's total of 2.107 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.58 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.59...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
Max Dupri Teases The Return Of LA Knight, Castagnoli Retains | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 9, 2022:. - In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Max Dupri teased the return of LA Knight. After the Maximum Male Models' loss on SmackDown, he told them that one has to go through the day to get to the night. Fightful Select recently reported that We've also learned there could be changes to Dupri in the near future.
KC Navarro Announces Free Agency Following Departure From MLW
After competing on their roster for a little over a year, KC Navarro has announced that he has been granted his release from Major League Wrestling and is now a free agent. Navarro was signed to the company in July 2021, just before their third Battle Riot event. He competed in 11 matches for the company during his time there and last participated in their June 2022 Battle Riot IV event. Navarro was in the titular Battle Royal and defeated Mini Abismo Negro in a singles match during the same taping.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Shares Photo With WWE Personality
Like Terrence Malik riding back in with "The Thin Red Line" after a 20-year film-making hiatus, MJF is back in AEW and better than ever. The AEW star was upto his old tricks last night on "AEW Dynamite", suckering the fans in and then turning on them as soon as Jon Moxley arrived on the scene. And he wasn't done now after the show, as he again hinted about the potential bidding war for his services in 2024 with a brand spanking new photo.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
Nyla Rosa: Penta Has Been Knighted, Serpentico Must Change His Name Or Be Sued
Nyla Rosa says Serpentico should change his name if he doesn't want to get sued. In a tweet on September 7, the former AEW Women's World Champion revealed that, during AEW's trip to Chicago, she took Penta Oscuro to Medieval Times and got him knighted. They then started a new business with Alex Abrahantes, so Penta will know be going by Sir Penta Co. For this reason, she asked Serpentico to change his name and stated that, if he doesn't, they'll sue him with Mark Sterling's help.
LAW・
411mania.com
AEW News: Jungle Boy Says Christian Cage Is Undergoing Surgery, Andrade El Idolo Tries To Recruit 10
– Christian Cage will be undergoing surgery to fix an arm injury, as Jungle Boy revealed on AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a vignette featuring Jungle Boy in which he told Cage to go get his “little surgery” and that when he comes back Jungle Boy will take years off his life.
Fightful
