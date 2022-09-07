ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Reason why Roman Reigns defeated Drew Mcintyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992. The show has been widely praised but it did end on a...
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion

The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
wrestlingrumors.net

Infamous Former WWE Star Teases Return After Four Year Absence

One more match? Every so often, a wrestling storyline takes place that more or less defies any and all logic, but is so memorable for one reason or another. That may or may not be a good thing, but it makes a memory nonetheless. Sometimes you can see a surprise call back to such a story and that has taken place again with one of the more infamous moments in recent WWE history.
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli: The Only Star Ratings That Matter To The Blackpool Combat Club Are Uber Ratings

Claudio Castagnoli is aiming for the perfect five star rating... on a certain ride-share service. Plenty of wrestlers that are currently in the business spend at least one day per week traveling. When traveling to a place that is far away, ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft are most likely going to be the cheaper alternative to other transportation methods such as renting a car.
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star

Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
PWMania

Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Released

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
Fightful

Max Dupri Teases The Return Of LA Knight, Castagnoli Retains | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 9, 2022:. - In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Max Dupri teased the return of LA Knight. After the Maximum Male Models' loss on SmackDown, he told them that one has to go through the day to get to the night. Fightful Select recently reported that We've also learned there could be changes to Dupri in the near future.
Fightful

KC Navarro Announces Free Agency Following Departure From MLW

After competing on their roster for a little over a year, KC Navarro has announced that he has been granted his release from Major League Wrestling and is now a free agent. Navarro was signed to the company in July 2021, just before their third Battle Riot event. He competed in 11 matches for the company during his time there and last participated in their June 2022 Battle Riot IV event. Navarro was in the titular Battle Royal and defeated Mini Abismo Negro in a singles match during the same taping.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Shares Photo With WWE Personality

Like Terrence Malik riding back in with "The Thin Red Line" after a 20-year film-making hiatus, MJF is back in AEW and better than ever. The AEW star was upto his old tricks last night on "AEW Dynamite", suckering the fans in and then turning on them as soon as Jon Moxley arrived on the scene. And he wasn't done now after the show, as he again hinted about the potential bidding war for his services in 2024 with a brand spanking new photo.
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request

Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
Fightful

Nyla Rosa: Penta Has Been Knighted, Serpentico Must Change His Name Or Be Sued

Nyla Rosa says Serpentico should change his name if he doesn't want to get sued. In a tweet on September 7, the former AEW Women's World Champion revealed that, during AEW's trip to Chicago, she took Penta Oscuro to Medieval Times and got him knighted. They then started a new business with Alex Abrahantes, so Penta will know be going by Sir Penta Co. For this reason, she asked Serpentico to change his name and stated that, if he doesn't, they'll sue him with Mark Sterling's help.
Fightful

Fightful

