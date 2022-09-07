Read full article on original website
Expert: Gag order in Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud case makes sense with political case
MADISON, Wis. — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who was charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots, can no longer talk to the media about his case due to a judge’s order. The move made sense, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor John Gross, who said the...
WISN
Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot
MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michalak avoids prosecution for gun-dropping incident in March
HARTFORD — The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute Hartford Mayor and former Washington County Supervisor Timothy Michalak for two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident where he dropped his handgun before a Washington County meeting in the sheriff’s office in March. According...
WBAY Green Bay
Judge issues gag order for Wisconsin man charged over false absentee ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with election fraud for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was ordered by a judge to stop talking about the case. Harry Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in other people’s names in what he said was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin perspectives on what the new Inflation Reduction Act means for consumers and the planet
Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA. Within its sweeping scope, the law allocates nearly $400 billion to incentivize clean energy and climate action. Supporters call it a win for consumers in reducing energy costs along with their carbon footprints. But will the carrots rather than stick approach be enough mitigate an increasingly volatile climate?
newsfromthestates.com
Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha
School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
GOP sheriff candidate sues Dane County Sheriff’s Office in federal court claiming retaliation, illegal search
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate running to lead the Dane County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal lawsuit against the office on Tuesday, alleging he had been made part of an illegal search last year and then retaliated against by Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and other officials for attempting to expose the search internally. In the lawsuit, detective Anthony Hamilton said...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/8/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
FDL Woman Charged For Injury By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle. An injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge has been brought against a 53-year-old Fond du Lac woman who allegedly struck a man who was walking his scooter across Scott Street in Fond du Lac last Friday night. According to the criminal complaint Terri Huettl (pictured) hit the 18-year-old Fond du Lac man walking the scooter with her truck. The victim hit Huettl’s windshield and flew into the air. Surveillance video from the scene showed that and Huettl pulling over appearing to run over the victim’s legs. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Medical staff told police the victim suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, and severe internal bleeding. Huettl performed some field sobriety tests but refused others and a portable breathalyzer test. A partial PBT was administered at the Fond du Lac County Jail where her blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. A blood test was also taken. Huettl admitted having consumed three 12 to 16 ounce beers. She made an initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court Wednesday. Bond was set at $500 cash and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17th.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I’ve had a good experience’, Department of Corrections offers inmates new way to serve time
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is combining with the Department of Corrections for a program to help people find better opportunities while serving time. The Department of Corrections allowed tours of the department’s Bureau of Correctional Enterprises (BCE) Waupun Farm and Dairy....
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police chief expresses concerns with ‘ongoing influx of new community members’
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday received a presentation from Police Chief Dan Meyer, addressing, according to the agenda, an “increase in new members to the community, opportunities to connect with new members, and safety issues.”. The presentation centered around statistics associated with what has been described by...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
Politician arrested in connection to killing of Marquette grad, journalist
Police say they have arrested a local politician in connection to the murder of Marquette University alum and investigative reporter Jeff German in Las Vegas last Friday.
radioplusinfo.com
9-7-22 fdl school board accepts administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent admits he was surprised to learn that four top administrators were stepping down. Meeting in special session Tuesday night the Fond du Lac School Board accepted the resignations of the directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, Stacey Bramstedt and Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and communications director Nicole Noonan. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says he thought he had a good working relationship with all of the administrators and doesn’t think the work environment in the school district was a problem. “I don’t believe so, but the important thing for me to understand as a leader is that I need to continue to be visible with our staff, to talk with our staff, learn more about what’s going on,” Fleig told WFDL news. Fleig says all of the administrators who are leaving did a great job, and he wishes them the best, but says the District needs to move on. Bramstedt and Moder have accepted jobs with CESA 6, Rettler has accepted a principal position at a Campbellsport Elementary School and Noonan is leaving to attend graduate school. Following a closed session the board came back into open session approving the hiring of several interim positions. Retired Wauwatosa Human Resources director Dean Nemoir has been hired as interim HR director, FDL High School assistant principal, Troy McDonald, is the interim Pupil Services director and Theisen Middle School assistant principal, Nick Shultis, has been hired interim principal at Evans Elementary. Allison Birschbach is moving from Chegwin Elementary to replace Shultis at Theisen. Retired Lomira School District superintendent Bob Lloyd was named assistant principal at Sabish Middle School.
