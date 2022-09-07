With the cost of living increasing on a daily basis is always worthwhile checking if you have any outgoing payments you may no longer need and cancel any iPhone subscriptions you may not longer need. It is all too easy to subscribe to an app and then forget that you are paying a monthly charge for it. Making it more important than ever to make sure that you not paying for any services, apps or subscriptions you no longer use and are costing you your hard earned cash.

