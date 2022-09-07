Read full article on original website
TechRadar
4 ways Google Maps needs to improve now
Google Maps may be one of the best navigation apps out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Having spent years relying on Google Maps to take me everywhere, using it to help me save on fuel costs, and making sure I never miss the last train home, I’m aware of both its benefits and its faults.
Android Authority
How to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps
Pins are especially useful when you're offroad, or trying to navigate to parking, not a venue. Pinning locations can be vital in any navigation app — not every place worth visiting has a labeled address, and often tech companies aren’t keeping up with housing developments. In this instance, we’ll share how to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps.
Major update to Google Maps saves you cash by helping you cut down on fuel costs
GOOGLE Maps is helping people slash their fuel usage as the cost of living crisis bites. Google yesterday announced that it is expanding its digital navigation tool's eco-friendly routing option to Europe. The feature, which rolled out in the U.S. and Canada last year, shows drivers routes that consume less...
LemiPower LiFePO4 power station
LEMI has created a new portable power station equipped with LiFePO4 batteries offering 1,536WH of power and 15 outputs with a maximum output of 1,500W AC. Equipped with cutting-edge soft pack technology for its batteries the power station provides for fast recharging options and is capable of performing at temperatures as low as 20° C. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1399 or £1221 (depending on current exchange rates).
BLUETTI Officially Unveils EB3A Solar Generator
Impressive power doesn’t have to be in big size. BLUETTI, one of the leading green energy companies in the world, has announced a new member of its power station lineups – EB3A, boasting ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery pack, sufficient outputs, and smart power management. Keep reading to check out why it’s this tiny power station that stands out from the crowd.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
How to delete Google forever
So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
How to find your hidden iPhone apps
We previously published a guide on how to hide your iPhone apps, this guide will show you how to find hidden apps on your iPhone. The iPhone comes with a feature that lets you hide apps from your Home Screen, this is a useful feature if you have a lot of apps and do not want to have too many pages of apps. As well as hiding individual apps you can also hide whole pages of apps from your device.
OWC acquires Apple trade-in SellYourMac.com
OWC has this week announced the acquisition of the trusted Apple trade-in company SellYourMac.com which offers a fast and safe way for Apple users to trade-in their unwanted Apple devices for cash. The business was launched back in 2009 and now OWC hopes that the combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace will help establish OWC as the number one third-party provider for Apple users worldwide to trade their Apple devices for cash.
Google reveals launch date for its new Pixel 7 flagship phone
Google has announced the date of its fall hardware event, at which it will launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.The search giant has said that the event will take place on 6 October, making the announcement one day before Apple’s Far Out event that will launch the iPhone 14.As well as two new flagship smartphones, Google will launch the Pixel Watch as well as "additions to the Nest smart home portfolio”.The new flagships will share many features with the current 6 and 6 Pro, although Google has redesigned the camera bar. The Pixel 7’s product page states that it’ll...
How to cancel iPhone and iOS subscriptions
With the cost of living increasing on a daily basis is always worthwhile checking if you have any outgoing payments you may no longer need and cancel any iPhone subscriptions you may not longer need. It is all too easy to subscribe to an app and then forget that you are paying a monthly charge for it. Making it more important than ever to make sure that you not paying for any services, apps or subscriptions you no longer use and are costing you your hard earned cash.
YouTube Player for Education unveiled
Google is launching a new version of YouTube for education, called YouTube Player for Education, which is designed to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments. This new version of YouTube is designed to cut down on distractions like adverts, external links, and more. Next year, qualified creators can begin...
Apple Watch Ultra repairs will cost $499
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a lot than the standard Apple Watch, if you need to repair one, it will cost you $499 if you do not have Apple care. The $499 fee will apply if you need repairs to the titanium case, the buttons, sensors, display, or any other components excluding the battery. If you need the battery replaced, then Apple will charge $99 for this.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Digital Trends
How to add the Google Assistant to your Samsung Galaxy Watch
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are here, and they're the hot new Android smartwatches to buy. They're not a huge upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but Samsung has made enough changes to make choosing the new watches over the old worthwhile. The Classic model is out, replaced with a Pro model that's geared for outdoor enthusiasts, with enhanced durability and boosted GPX navigation data. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last.
CNET
Google's Messages App and RCS Bring iMessage-Like Features to Android Phones
Google's been developing its Messages app on Android to better compete against Apple's iMessage for years, and at the same time has been advocating for the RCS texting standard that powers this app to replace SMS and MMS across the phone industry. The company has been particularly targeting Apple in a campaign to bring the standard to the iPhone to allow for interoperability between the two phone platforms, but that's looking increasingly unlikely.
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.
Toyota zero emission buses being trialed in the UK
Toyota has announced that its zero emission buses are being trialed in the UK, the buses are being tested out in and around the Peak District National Park as part of a new trial. The trial will take place for two weeks from the 16th of September and the buses...
