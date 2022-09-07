ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gas prices in Ohio on rise

The Athens NEWS
 2 days ago

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 58.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.80/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

September 6, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 6, 2020: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 6, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 6, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 6, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 6, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 6, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

September 6, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 6, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

September 6, 2012: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

Various areas and their current gas prices:

Akron- $3.60/g, up 13.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

Dayton- $3.56/g, up 13.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

Columbus- $3.59/g, up 13.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/g.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead.

In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.

AAA’s weekly gas prices, which detail the averages in Athens and Southeastern Ohio were unavailable at press time. They will return in next week’s Athens News.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

Comments / 0

