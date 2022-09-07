ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Week 1 ‘One-Game Wonders’: Cowboys Greatest Opener Heroes

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEcj3_0hlLfzpA00

Some Cowboys saved the best for first.

The Dallas Cowboys have often had little trouble getting themselves pumped for opening weekend. Usually thrown into prime time slots, including the Week 1 Sunday night contest on Sept. 11 against Tampa (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC).

Their 38 kickoff weekend wins, tied with the New York Giants for the seventh-best tally in NFL history, have been earned with the efforts of some of the most renowned names in NFL history, with Roger Staubach, Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and many others rising to the occasion in early Septembers (and even late Augusts) past.

Yet, some Cowboys opt to save the best ... for first.

Having looked back some of the most memorable team showdowns in Week 1 history , we look back on the greatest individual efforts from the most unexpected sources ...

1984: Doug Donley

Well-lauded for speed (which caused the Cowboys to overlook his lingering shoulder issues at Ohio State), Donley was the Cowboys' second-round pick in 1981, a consolation prize after Howie Long and Rickey Jackson each disappeared within the previous five selections.

Medical woes prevented Donley from making a lasting impression, but he started the last four seasons in Dallas on a fiery note. In the Week 1 opener, he was the leading receiver (career-best 137 yards on nine receptions) in the Cowboys' erasure of a 13-0 deficit to the Los Angeles Rams in Anaheim. A run of 20 unanswered points allowed Dallas to escape with a 20-13 triumph.

Though Donley had another triple-digit game two weeks later, further injuries prevented him from sticking around in the Cowboys' post-Drew Pearson era. He was released in the following offseason and ended his career with a tryout in Chicago.

1997: Anthony Miller

The Cowboys' 1997 season goes down as one of the most disappointing in franchise history, a six-win slog that ended the Barry Switzer era in brutal fashion. It's thus easy to forget that the campaign started with a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team's first meeting since Super Bowl XXX.

Miller was brought in to replace the departed Kevin Williams after five Pro Bowl efforts between San Diego and Denver. His score got things off to a roaring start, nabbing the first of four Troy Aikman tallies in the 37-7 demolition. Miller helped get the Cowboys off to a 3-1 start but civil war and inconsistency took over soon after. The '97 campaign wound up being Miller's final NFL season.

1999: David LaFleur

Dallas' 1999 season opened with a thrilling shootout with Washington, the affair ending on Aikman's 76-yard rocket to Raghib Ismail in overtime, giving the Cowboys a 41-35 win. The surplus of offensive fireworks, not to mention the comeback from a 35-14 fourth quarter deficit, perhaps hid a sterling day from one of the more disappointing first-round picks in team history.

The Cowboys' scoring began with two touchdowns from an unlikely source, as Aikman found LaFleur in the early going, putting Dallas up 14-3 after the first play of the second period. It was LaFleur's second ... and final ... two-score game after he went 22nd overall (six picks before future Pro Bowler Trevor Pryce). While he did lead NFC tight ends with seven scores that season, that opening afternoon in Landover was perhaps his best, most impactful individual performance with a star on his helmet.

2012: Kevin Ogletree

Ogletree could perhaps go down as the greatest player in the history of Wednesday night football. When Dallas opened against the defending champion New York Giants in 2012, the traditional Thursday night opener was moved up a day to accommodate the final day of the Democratic National Convention. It set up the first Wednesday night NFL game since 1948 and the league's first in the Super Bowl era.

On a team boasting the offensive firepower of Miles Austin and Dez Bryant (as well as lacking a full-strength Jason Witten), Ogletree temporarily became Tony Romo's favorite target, earning a game-best 114 yards and scoring two touchdowns that gave Dallas a permanent lead en route to a 24-17 final. With the win, Dallas became the first Week 1 opponent to top a defending Super Bowl champion since the tradition was instituted in 2004.

The two touchdowns Ogletree scored that night were good for half of his career Dallas scores. It also wound up being the lone triple-yardage game of his NFL service before his final professional season came, ironically, with the Giants in 2014.

2015: Lance Dunbar

One of Romo's final great moments as a Cowboy was his six-play, 72-yard masterpiece that secured a 27-26 Week 1 win over the Giants before his season-long injury woes set the pace for a dreary 2015 campaign.

Everyone associated with modern Dallas football knows that the final, lucrative throw of the trek appropriately went to Witten, but Dunbar, a reserve rusher, got things rolling with 40 yards on a pair of receptions on the opening two plays (part of a team-best eight reception effort). It was part of an evenly distributed 140-yard effort between the aerial and kick return games.

He likewise wasn't immune to the 2015 Cowboys' expansive injury list, one that also included Bryant: he had a 100-yard receiving game against Atlanta in Week 3 but left knee injuries prematurely ended his season. Dunbar partook in only 17 games between Dallas and St. Louis over two final NFL season before resurfacing in North Texas football with the XFL's Dallas Renegades.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Witten
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Raghib Ismail
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Lance Dunbar
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ct#Nbc#The New York Giants#Ohio State#The Los Angeles Rams
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy