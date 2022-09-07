ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Will Third NFL Head Coach Be the Charm for Giants' QB Daniel Jones?

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQMo0_0hlLfywR00

As Daniel Jones enters a make-or-break season, his relationship with head coach Brian Daboll has never been more important than it is now.

Next to the general manager and the head coach, there’s probably no other relationship that falls under the microscope in quite the same way as a head coach and a quarterback.

Understandably so, since the two positions are married together for better or worse. So when it comes to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, he is hoping that after Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge didn’t pan out in his best interest, his relationship with Brian Daboll, his third head coach in the last four years, is the charm.

He’s just always thinking, he’s always thinking about a new way to run this play or a new way to motion something or shift something or set it up – and that’s constant with him,” said Jones of what it’s been like to work with Daboll so far.

“It’s in the cafeteria, it’s through the hallways, obviously in meeting rooms. He’s always thinking and coming up with new ideas. That’s been fun. You learn a lot that way as I am learning the system, but also how he thinks about football, how he sees offense and setting us up to be successful. It’s been fun working with him.”

Likewise, Daboll has also enjoyed working with the former Duke signal caller.

“I’ve heard he was a hard worker,” Daboll said. “I get to see it. He is at it extremely hard. He’s here all the time. He’s more on the quiet side, but he is ultra, ultra-competitive. He does a good job in the huddle with his teammates when you just step out and listen to him. I think he’s a good leader.

“Daniel, since I’ve been around him, I think he’s got the right approach every week.”

Now that the Giants are game planning for contests that count, Daboll and Jones look forward to seeing where their working relationship heads next.

For Jones, the hope is that the days of his inconsistency are behind him and that Daboll can do for him what he did for Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Jones said he’s been encouraged by the system implemented by Daboll and believes it could finally bring out the best in his play.

“I think it’s a versatile system,” Jones said. “I think it allows the quarterback to do a lot in the pocket, outside the pocket, in the run game. It allows us to get into advantageous looks depending on what the defense does, easily getting in and out of plays. I think from all those perspectives, it’s very quarterback friendly for any quarterback. I’ve certainly enjoyed working with him.”

It’s also a very different and more challenging system, according to Jones.

“The verbiage is definitely different this year,” Jones said. “That’s something you’ve got to learn. It just takes time to study, memorize the words and how we are going to call things. The next level of that is understanding the concepts, the plays and getting used to seeing it against certain defenses and knowing what to expect.”

To help with the transition to the regular season, Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have tried to keep things as streamlined as possible, starting with a smaller selection of plays specific to what the team hopes to accomplish on offense against the opponent.

That streamlined system should, theoretically, help Jones and the rest of the offense in finding success.

“I’d just say you have more time to study the things you’re going to do in a game,” Daboll said. “You’re focusing on certain players. It’s a lot more detailed in terms of what you’re trying to get accomplished.”

Besides streamlining, Daboll decided to allow Kafka, who has called the plays on offense since the spring, to continue in that role, which pleases Jones.

“Yeah, I think he’s done a great job,” the quarterback said. “I thought he did a great job through the preseason and training camp. I really enjoy working with him. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

New York Giants Legend Victor Cruz Reveals Two Keys for Team Making Super Bowl Run (Exclusive)

Victor Cruz knows what it takes to be a champion as he helped the New York Giants win the Super Bowl during the 2011 season. But now that the 2022 NFL season is underway, how do the Giants get back on track and get back in the Super Bowl picture? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cruz, who played wide receiver for the Giants from 2010 to 2016, revealed two keys for the current team making a run at the big game this season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Ravens

With the New York Jets' season opener just a few days away, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has announced significant news regarding the team's quarterback situation. According to Rapoport, the Jets are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday. Zach Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury, but he's not ready to start just yet.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams

Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report

The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Popculture

New Report Explains Why Russell Wilson Left Seattle Seahawks for Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is the new starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and the team will kick off the 2022 season against Wilson's former team, the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Sept. 12. But why did Wilson leave the Seahawks after being with the team for 10 seasons? According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Wilson was unhappy that Seahawks general manager John Schneider showed interest in Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and Josh Allen in 2018. At the time, Schirder explained that he was looking at quarterback prospects for evaluation purposes just in case they could land Mahomes or Wilson late in the first or second round.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco to start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1

Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson are meeting again. The two players who shared the Baltimore Ravens’ QB room for a season will go head-to-head on Sunday, as Flacco will start for the New York Jets in place of an injured Zach Wilson. According to head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Head Coach#The Charm#American Football#Duke
The Spun

Look: NFL.com Names League's Worst Starting Quarterback

Thirty-two different quarterbacks will start in the NFL this week. If one of them has to be ranked first, someone has to be ranked No. 32. NFL.com's Marc Sessler has taken out some time to provide his order of the 32 starting quarterbacks, with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady checking at No. 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nathaniel Hackett tips hand on Broncos’ RB plan for Javonte Williams-Melvin Gordon tandem

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the running back post for the Denver Broncos with both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon both having a strong case as the team’s primary RB. With the new season just days away, Broncos fans (as well as a multitude of fantasy football managers out there) want to know who’s going to be leading the charge for Denver.
DENVER, CO
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy