Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino Or Graham Potter - Who Should Replace Thomas Tuchel?

By Luka Foley
 3 days ago

Who would be the best replacement for Thomas Tuchel? Mauricio Pochettino or Graham Potter? Luka takes a look at who could be a better option for the job.

The Chelsea fanbase has been shocked this morning with the news o f Thomas Tuchel 's sacking and now Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter are the two front runners for the vacancy. It's time to take a look at the two candidates who Chelsea have got their eyes on.

Mauricio Pochettino

This man has been out of a job since July, when he parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain where he won a Ligue 1 title, a Coupe de France and a Trophee des Champions (the equivalent of the Community Shield).

Prior to his job at the Parc de Princes, Pochettino was at Tottenham, where he transformed the club from top to bottom, taking them to a Champions League final and finishing second in the league in 2016/17, their highest league finish since 1963.

The Argentine is also widely praised for the way he implemented Dele Alli and Harry Kane into his Spurs team, turning them into top players during his reign in North London.

Pochettino embraces with Harry Kane

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite not winning any silverware at Spurs, he got his side playing entertaining football across his six years at the club and was unfortunately dismissed in November 2019, with his Spurs side 14th in the league after a poor run of results.

The big factor with Pochettino a candidate for the Chelsea job, is his Spurs connections, so would many Chelsea fans welcome him at Stamford Bridge with open arms? It's unlikely.

Graham Potter

Many people's favourite for the job, Graham Potter has just entered his fourth season at Brighton and his stock has increased tenfold during his time at the Amex.

He led Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish last season, finishing 9th with 51 points and this season, the Seagulls currently sit 4th having won four of their first six games.

The Englishman is said to have used multiple formations with his Brighton side, using 4-3-3, 4-2-2-2, 4-2-3-1, a 3-4-3, a 3-5-2, and 3-5-1-1 during the last two seasons, which screams flexibility, something Thomas Tuchel seemed reluctant to lean towards during his Chelsea tenure.

Many managers have praised Potter for his coaching methods, with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa calling Potter "a modern coach with fresh, new ideas".

Potter has turned Brighton into a top Premier League side

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Watching Brighton over the past couple of seasons, the Seagulls play very attractive football under Potter with very few superstar names in the team, which shows the Englishman's ability to get a tune out of players no one expects him to. If this is the case, it is exciting to think what he could do with the names Chelsea have.

Author Verdict

Both of these names are very attractive to Chelsea, but my personal choice would be Graham Potter.

Despite his lack of management at the level of an elite club, the style of play he's implemented at Brighton and his flexibility in formations is very appealing and he would come with no rival reputation that Pochettino would carry.

As unfortunate as it would be for Brighton if they were to lose Potter, the foundations that he has set at the club will remain for years to come.

If he arrives at Chelsea, the club have themselves a manager who knows exactly what he wants from his team and hopefully he gets given the backing he deserves.

Comments / 0

